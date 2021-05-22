St. Louis gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.31 per gallon

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Popular Lucas Lofts on Washington Ave! You will love the concrete floors, pocket doors, exposed brick, restored timbered ceiling, and STL arched window with Wash Ave view! Updated kitchen features granite counters, breakfast bar, & stainless steel appliances. Spacious bathroom has a jetted soaking tub plus separate shower. Laundry in unit. 2 spacious bedrooms, each with walk-in closets and access to the main bath. Unit comes with 1 assigned secure garage parking space and additional storage. Entertain friends on the rooftop deck with splash pool, barbecue area, and iconic views of St. Louis City. Located on sought after Washington Ave. with a high walkability score to restaurants, nightlife, and sporting events.

This attractive 864 sf home is the perfect addition to any investor's portfolio. Built in 1958, it features 3 beds, 1 bath, carport, and window AC. Owner pays taxes, insurance, sewer and repairs. Tenant pays electric, water, gas, and trash; responsible for lawn/snow care. Current rent is $740 + 15 renters liability + 16 trash = $776. Value add: could reach $845 per Rentometer. Net: $5558. Cap at asking: 7.41%. See addenda for financial breakdown. No showings without accepted contract (contingent on viewing).

NEW PRICE ... LOOKING FOR A NEW OWNER! Original Owners, Low Maintenance home with Aluminum siding, Three (3) bedrooms, spectacular refinished hard wood flooring throughout, updated bathroom, see photos of large eat-in kitchen with stained wood cabinets and newer countertops, charmng knotty-pine finished Lower Level, Plumbing updates include pvc drain/stack and more, rear of house has large and convenient storage space right off the expansive patio (14'X24'), chainlink fencing and many mature shrubs and trees. This is a rare opportunity to live in a wonderful neighborhood near schools, transportation, shopping and much more. Don't wait - qualified buyers should SEE THIS SOON!

Newly Rehabbed! So many Amazing Features! This Cute & Cozy Hazelwood Charmer could be yours! This three bedroom ranch-style home comes with everything you need, including a sun room and a full finished basement. This home boasts spacious bedrooms and an updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The lower level has a large family room and a bonus room. Sprawling backyard boasts and oversized, fenced, level lot. This home is Conveniently located by major highways, shopping, and schools. Quiet, Quaint street, with Great Neighbors!