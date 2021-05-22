newsbreak-logo
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.31 per gallon

St. Louis Today
St. Louis Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0a88vPYV00

(ST. LOUIS, MO) Depending on where you fill up in St. Louis, you could be saving up to $1.31 per gallon on gas.

Mobil at 4956 St Louis Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Travel Stop at 2005 Mousette Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:25 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.82.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mobil

4956 St Louis Ave, St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$3.09
$3.19
$2.89

Circle K

1514 Hampton Ave, St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.47
$2.99

Circle K

2105 Hampton Ave, St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.47
$--

Phillips 66

2327 Gravois Ave, St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.68
$2.88
$3.08
$2.99
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$2.99

ZX

1620 Union Blvd, St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.88
$3.08
$--

QuikTrip

2166 Hampton Ave, St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.88
$3.08
$2.99

Phillips 66

1301 Hampton Ave, St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.88
$3.08
$--

Mobil

3225 Hampton Ave, St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.93
$3.18
$2.99

Circle K

3282 Jamieson Ave, St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.48
$2.99

Phillips 66

733 S Vandeventer Ave, St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.74
$2.89
$3.14
$2.94
card
card$2.79
$2.94
$3.19
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:28 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Saint Louis, MOPosted by
St. Louis Today

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in St. Louis

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in St. Louis: 1. Package Handler - Hiring Immediately;2. Customer Service Dispatcher;3. CDL-A Owner Op - St. Louis, Home Daily;4. Class A Driver;5. Tractor Trailer Maintenance Manager;6. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,200/Week + $5,000 Sign-On Bonus;7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $1,375/Week;8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $55,000-$65,000/Year;9. Hiring CDL Truck Drivers - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week;10. Customer service Specialist;