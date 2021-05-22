St. Louis gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.31 per gallon

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This adorable 1.5 story home sits atop a beautiful large corner lot. Full brick home offering large living room features a large picture window as well as stained glass windows and a fireplace. formal dining room, bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances that stay. main floor bedroom, bathroom, and bonus room round out the main level. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Upstairs offers two large bedrooms one with an alcove. The unfinished walkout basement is ready for your finishing touches. Detached two-car garage, large asphalt paved area, and additional parking. The seller is selling this home in as-is condition, seller will do no repairs, provide any inspections or permits. Call for your private showing today. Value add: could reach $7405 per Rentometer. Net: $4759. Cap at asking: 6.43%. See addendums for financial breakdown. The family room has two massive glass doors leading back out to the front porch veranda! The kitchen is complete with shaker style cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Bonus room off the rear of house that would make a great office space! Upstairs the hardwood floors continue in hallway and two massive bedrooms. Both bedrooms have walk in closets! A full updated bathroom is also located on the second floor of the home. The basement is unfinished with a tuck in one car garage. Come see the character of this home before it is too late. The kitchen is amazing and has been fully updated. you'll love the massive amount of cabinets and counter tops. The whole kitchen feels like a modern chef's kitchen with the stainless steel appliances and range hood. the bathroom has been fully update and adds a touch of modern to the historic feel. Downstairs, you'll find the perfect place t=for relaxing or entertaining with a 2nd fireplace & bar make for the ideal hang out spot. if you'd rather spend your time outdoors, then relax on the massive deck in the backyard! Jut a mile frim historic downtown Ferguson with all of he shopping, dining, and events that the city offers year-round. Don't miss your chance to call this spectacular house your home!