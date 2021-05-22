newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Austin gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Austin Post
Austin Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kB7c1_0a88vOv000

(AUSTIN, TX) According to Austin gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.32 per gallon on gas.

H-E-B at 1801 E 51St St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.37 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3100 Spirit Of Texas Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.70 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

H-E-B

1801 E 51St St, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.92
$3.21
$--

Xpress Fuel

7200 Manchaca Rd, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.57
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.62
$2.84
$3.14
$--

Gulf

1727 E Riverside Dr, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.09
$--

Valero

3515 N Lamar Blvd, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.59
$2.99
$3.39
$--
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.39
$--

Valero

2222 E Oltorf St, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.92
$3.32
$--

Shell

5740 N Ih-35, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.95
$3.29
$2.79

Gulf

6401 N Lamar Blvd , Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.09
$--

Exxon

5625 West Gate Blvd, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.59
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.59
$2.99
$3.19
$--

Mobil

4607 Loyola Ln, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.99
$3.29
$--

Valero

1405 W William Cannon Dr, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.99
$3.39
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:36 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Austin Post

Austin Post

Austin, TX
76
Followers
135
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Austin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Comparison#Gas Prices#Sales#Chevron#Gas Change#Gallon#Selling#H E B#Texas Dr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Post

Get hired! Job openings in and around Austin

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Austin: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Quality Home Time - Avg. $1,250/Week; 2. Customer Service Sales Representative; 3. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 4. Non-IT Project Manager; 5. Paid Media Specialist; 6. Personal Assistant; 7. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive; 8. Administrative Assistant; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300/Week Guaranteed - Excellent Benefits; 10. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly;
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Post

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Austin

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Austin: 1. Sales / Customer Service; 2. Owner Operators Needed; 3. Home Health Sales Representative; 4. Customer Service Representative; 5. Administrative Assistant; 6. Personal Assistant; 7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 8. Delivery Associate - DAU7 Austin, TX (Starting pay $16.50/hr*+); 9. Trademark Intake Specialist; 10. Traveling Retail Merchandiser;
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Post

Daily Weather Forecast For Austin

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Austin: Sunday, May 23: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Monday, May 24: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 25: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 26: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Post

Coming soon: Austin events

1. Faithless Forum 2021; 2. Haunted W Austin Hotel Halloween & Costume Party; 3. Soul House Pop-Up: Medicine Man Revival, Swimming with Bears & More; 4. 60 Minute Free Virtual Online Yoga with Jeremy Simon — Austin; 5. Urban Fêtes Industry Panel, Showcase & Media Lounge 2022;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Texas StateCAR AND DRIVER

Texans May Have to Pay $200–$400 Fee for Driving an Electric Vehicle

We can't rely on gas taxes forever, but there's no simple, obvious way to integrate electric vehicles and other alternative-fuel vehicles into the funding structure. Texas state senators are discussing a bill that would charge EV drivers between $200 and $250 for their car each year, plus another $190 or more if they drive over 9000 miles.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Post

Austin events calendar

1. 2021 AOC Annual Meeting for Administrative Leadership Teams; 2. I Love the 90's Bash Bar Crawl - Austin; 3. Waxahatchee with Katy Kirby at Mohawk (Night Two); 4. Free 60 Minute Live Stream Online Yoga with Mia Velez — Austin;
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Post

Work remotely in Austin — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. English/Spanish Interpreter- Remote work in Texas; 2. Talented Sales Rep Needed NOW: $5,000 - $10,000 / month; 3. Sales-Customer Service Experience Wanted-Work From Home; 4. Full Time - Customer Service Associate; 5. Account Executive; 6. Remote Call Center Representative; 7. Contact Center Customer Care Specialist - Later Shifts Now Available - Classes Start 6/14/2021; 8. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 9. Customer Support Representative (Remote); 10. Customer Service Representative;
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Post

These Austin companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Austin are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales-Customer Service Experience Wanted-Work From Home; 2. Full Time - Customer Service Associate; 3. Customer Care Specialist, $16-18 An Hour + Monthly Bonuses Up To $750, Work From Home Until 2022 ...; 4. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 5. Appointment Setter;
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Post

TRENDING local news happened around Austin

1. 'A lot of people are scared,' Homeless react to the possibility of reinstated camping ban | 2. Austin votes to reinstate public camping ban in urban areas | 3. Austin experiences growing pains as one of America's hottest real estate markets
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Post

Live events on the horizon in Austin

(AUSTIN, TX) Live events are coming to Austin. With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Post

No experience necessary — Austin companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $72,000/Year2. CDL-A Truck Driver - Avg $64k/Yr - Recent Grads Welcome - $5k Sign-On3. Hiring CDL Truck Drivers - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week4. Entry Level Position - Customer Service5. Entry Level Appointment Setter6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Post

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Austin

Check out these Austin-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. CDL OTR Truck Driver - Excellent Pay - Bonus Opportunities;2. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator and Lease - Excellent Incentives;3. Seasonal Package Sorter - Earn up to $15/hr!;4. CDL-A Drivers: Independent Contractors and Owner Operators;5. Local Box Truck Driver, Part-Time;6. Owner-Operator/Independent Contractors;