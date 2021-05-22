Austin gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(AUSTIN, TX) According to Austin gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.32 per gallon on gas.
H-E-B at 1801 E 51St St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.37 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3100 Spirit Of Texas Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.70 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$2.92
$3.21
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.57
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.62
$2.84
$3.14
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.59
$2.99
$3.39
$--
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.92
$3.32
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.95
$3.29
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.59
$2.99
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.99
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.99
$3.39
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:36 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.