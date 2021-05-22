Austin gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(AUSTIN, TX) According to Austin gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.32 per gallon on gas.

H-E-B at 1801 E 51St St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.37 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3100 Spirit Of Texas Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.70 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

H-E-B 1801 E 51St St, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.92 $ 3.21 $ --

Xpress Fuel 7200 Manchaca Rd, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.57 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.62 $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ --

Gulf 1727 E Riverside Dr, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ --

Valero 3515 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.59 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ --

Valero 2222 E Oltorf St, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.92 $ 3.32 $ --

Shell 5740 N Ih-35, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.95 $ 3.29 $ 2.79

Gulf 6401 N Lamar Blvd , Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ --

Exxon 5625 West Gate Blvd, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.59 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ --

Mobil 4607 Loyola Ln, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

Valero 1405 W William Cannon Dr, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:36 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.