Where's the cheapest gas in Denver?

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Stunning Mountain Views from Downtown Denver! This 26th floor West facing unit with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms has UNOBSTRUCTED views from every room! Beautiful and spacious open floor plan offers an abundance of natural light that spreads throughout. The kitchen has upgraded cherry cabinets with unique granite countertops and a stone bar which is ideal for entertaining. This unit has hardwood floors throughout, new paint and newer carpet in the bedrooms. The secluded Master Suite is large and spacious, has access to the balcony, and has a private bathroom and cedar closet. The balcony is the perfect place to relax while gazing at the most amazing sunsets Colorado offers. Full amenity building including swimming pool, meeting rooms, fitness center, concierge, tennis court, sauna, covered parking and more! This turnkey living is ready for you!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Silvia Snape, KELLER WILLIAMS AVENUES REALTY at 720-484-8600</strong></p>Secured entry right on 16th St Mall in this historic gem close to convention center. Fitness center, conference room, game room, laundry on every floor. Secured underground garage easy to navigate. On site manager. Ask Brett for more details.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brett Pavel, Brett Pavel Group, Inc. at 970-377-0900</strong></p>1164-1168 Dallas St.: Light, bright up-down duplex on quiet street close to everything. Renovated in 2013. Each unit comes with a 1-car detached garaged, separate furnace, water heater and laundry area. Steady rental; same tenants for past several years. Great oppy for owner-occupant to live in one unit and rent the other. No sign on property. Please do not disturb tenants. Showings only with executed contract, 24-hr notice, and adherence to COVID protocols. Buyer to verify info, incl schools.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kae Krueger, CapRock Corp at 303-579-6949</strong></p>