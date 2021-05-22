newsbreak-logo
Denver, CO

Where's the cheapest gas in Denver?

Posted by 
Denver Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ADJiQ_0a88vN2H00

(DENVER, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Denver area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $2.10 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Kum & Go at 450 S Santa Fe Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.39 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.49 at Shell at 2757 N Speer Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.07.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Kum & Go

450 S Santa Fe Dr, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.29
$3.69
$3.19

Conoco

1970 S. Holly St., Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.39
$3.69
$3.06

Sinclair

295 S Broadway, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

Sam's Club

7805 E 35Th Ave, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$--

Costco

5195 Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.35
$--

Conoco

6000 W 1St Ave, Lakewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.44
$--

Gas Mart

1495 S Sheridan Blvd , Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.15
$3.49
$--

Alta Convenience

5050 N Washington St, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.44
$3.09

Sinclair

620 Santa Fe Dr, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.09

Murphy Express

5601 W 44Th Ave, Lakeside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.65
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Denver, CO
180
Followers
167
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Denver Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

