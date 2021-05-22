Where's the cheapest gas in Denver?

(DENVER, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Denver area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $2.10 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Kum & Go at 450 S Santa Fe Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.39 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.49 at Shell at 2757 N Speer Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.07.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Kum & Go 450 S Santa Fe Dr, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Conoco 1970 S. Holly St., Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.06

Sinclair 295 S Broadway, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Sam's Club 7805 E 35Th Ave, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ --

Costco 5195 Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.35 $ --

Conoco 6000 W 1St Ave, Lakewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ --

Gas Mart 1495 S Sheridan Blvd , Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ --

Alta Convenience 5050 N Washington St, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.09

Sinclair 620 Santa Fe Dr, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.09

Murphy Express 5601 W 44Th Ave, Lakeside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.