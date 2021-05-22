Where's the cheapest gas in Minneapolis?

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Be prepared to have your breath taken away with this stunning custom 2 story home in the heart of Minnetonka! The grand entry staircase welcomes you into the home, the main level has 2 living spaces each with a cozy gas fireplace. Soaring vaulted ceilings & arched doorways are just a couple of the features you will notice. The chef's kitchen boasts American cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, professional range, built-in deep fryer, cooking sink, grill top, custom subway tile backsplash & breakfast bar! The upper level boasts 4 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms including the impressive owner's suite. The owner's suite features a gas fireplace, walk-in closet & dressing room, jacuzzi tub, heated tile floor, towel warming drawer and more. The finished lower level is home to an incredible home movie theater & has an area plumbed for a sauna. Located on a private wooded lot enjoy a koi pond, 3 season structure w/ hot tub! Minnetonka schools, easy access to anywhere in the cities!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jeffrey Holmers, Keller Williams Premier Realty Lake Minnetonka at 952-475-0111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Your new home with an open, spacious floorplan, gleaming hardwood floors with upgrades and updates throughout. Relax by the fireplace, enjoy the private patio and large yard. Upgraded kitchen with Shaker style cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Brand new bathroom, updated throughout, new water heater, flooring, carpet, lights, paint. Own your own home for less than rent with room to grow in the lower level. Perfect floorplan for a roommate or a renter. Convenient location, minutes from downtown & shopping. Bike & walk to parks, lakes, shopping, schools, Theodore Wirth Golf Course, Victory Memorial Park and Manor Park.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cory Rudnitski, RE/MAX Advantage Plus at 763-755-1100</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Open concept, North Loop townhome with stunning Mississippi River views. Enjoy amazing finishes throughout, gourmet kitchen, screen porched, open patio, and so much more! Offers massive entertainment space with traditional comforts. Steps from the riverfront trails. A few short blocks to Whole Foods, N Loop restaurant scene, shopping, entertainment, and the Twins Stadium.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Isaac Kuehn, DRG at 612-777-8005</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Immaculate and spacious with lots of windows. Large master suite with walk in closet and private bath. 2 bedrooms + den -laundry room- fresh paint. Great amenities include indoor pool, exercise and party room, guest suite, heated underground garage, car wash, outside grills next to party room, and beautiful gardens. Extremely convenient to grocery stores and restaurants and Glen Lake-Impressive common areas and updated party room!!
*** 5,000 flooring allowance