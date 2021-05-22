newsbreak-logo
Minneapolis, MN

Where's the cheapest gas in Minneapolis?

Minneapolis Digest
Minneapolis Digest
 2 days ago
(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Minneapolis area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.65 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Minnoco at 2178 Marshall Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $1.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Holiday at 1624 Washington Ave N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.54.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Minneapolis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Minnoco

2178 Marshall Ave, St Paul
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$3.32
$--

Minnoco

5311 University Ave Ne, Fridley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.99
$3.29
$3.09

Minnoco

485 Snelling Ave S, St Paul
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.29
$--

Minnoco

5925 Excelsior Blvd, St Louis Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

5801 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.03
$3.29
$3.09

Speedway

641 Ne Broadway St, Minneapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.29
$--

Hy-Vee

3505 Bottineau Blvd, Robbinsdale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Holiday

1301 Industrial Blvd Ne, Minneapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.13
$3.49
$3.09

Costco

1700 Park Place Blvd, St Louis Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$--
$2.84
$--

BP

3551 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.79
$2.99
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:12 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

