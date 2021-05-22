Where's the cheapest gas in Minneapolis?

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Minneapolis area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.65 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Minnoco at 2178 Marshall Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $1.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Holiday at 1624 Washington Ave N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.54.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Minneapolis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Minnoco 2178 Marshall Ave, St Paul

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.32 $ --

Minnoco 5311 University Ave Ne, Fridley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Minnoco 485 Snelling Ave S, St Paul

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Minnoco 5925 Excelsior Blvd, St Louis Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 5801 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.03 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Speedway 641 Ne Broadway St, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

Hy-Vee 3505 Bottineau Blvd, Robbinsdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Holiday 1301 Industrial Blvd Ne, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.13 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Costco 1700 Park Place Blvd, St Louis Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ 2.84 $ --

BP 3551 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:12 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.