San Diego, CA

San Diego gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
San Diego Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0a88vLGp00

(SAN DIEGO, CA) Depending on where you fill up in San Diego, you could be saving up to $2.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mobil at 2945 Highland Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Shell at 1011 A St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:40 AM, Saturday, the average price was $4.21 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mobil

2945 Highland Ave, National City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.09

Chevron

3774 Main St, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.09
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.19

Mobil

4067 El Cajon Blvd, City Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$4.09
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.19

MCX Autoport

3800 Belleau Woods Ave, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.56

Summit Gasoline

3580 Sports Arena Blvd, Point Loma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.83
$3.99
$4.09
$3.77
card
card$4.03
$4.19
$4.29
$4.03

Chevron

3602 El Cajon Blvd, City Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.29
$4.39
$3.79
card
card$4.29
$4.39
$4.49
$3.89

Golden State

2404 El Cajon Blvd, North Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.83
$4.13
$4.23
$--
card
card$3.93
$4.23
$4.33
$--

Petromerica

1548 F St, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.85
$4.05
$4.15
$--
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$--

Costco

650 Gateway Center Dr, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$--
$4.05
$--

Costco

2345 Fenton Pkwy, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$--
$4.05
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:01 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

San Diego, CA
133
Followers
156
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Diego Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

