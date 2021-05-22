San Diego gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SAN DIEGO, CA) Depending on where you fill up in San Diego, you could be saving up to $2.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mobil at 2945 Highland Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Shell at 1011 A St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:40 AM, Saturday, the average price was $4.21 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mobil 2945 Highland Ave, National City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.09

Chevron 3774 Main St, San Diego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.19

Mobil 4067 El Cajon Blvd, City Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.19

MCX Autoport 3800 Belleau Woods Ave, San Diego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.56

Summit Gasoline 3580 Sports Arena Blvd, Point Loma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.83 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.77 card card $ 4.03 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.03

Chevron 3602 El Cajon Blvd, City Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 3.79 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 3.89

Golden State 2404 El Cajon Blvd, North Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.83 $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ -- card card $ 3.93 $ 4.23 $ 4.33 $ --

Petromerica 1548 F St, San Diego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ -- card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ --

Costco 650 Gateway Center Dr, San Diego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ 4.05 $ --

Costco 2345 Fenton Pkwy, San Diego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ 4.05 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:01 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.