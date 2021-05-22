Gas savings: The cheapest station in Las Vegas
(LAS VEGAS, NV) Gas prices vary across in the Las Vegas area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.60 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, 7-Eleven at 2914 W Cheyenne Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 2308 Las Vegas Blvd S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.25.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Las Vegas area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.58 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.47
$2.83
$3.03
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.34
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.1
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.47
$3.59
$3.76
$3.17
|card
card$3.53
$3.69
$3.83
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.34
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.45
$3.52
$--
$3.25
|card
card$3.5
$3.68
$3.86
$3.3
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.25
$3.55
$3.65
$--
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.75
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$3.75
$3.95
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$3.79
$3.99
$3.29
|card
card$3.59
$3.89
$4.09
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:40 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.