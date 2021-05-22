Gas savings: The cheapest station in Las Vegas

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Gas prices vary across in the Las Vegas area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.60 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 7-Eleven at 2914 W Cheyenne Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 2308 Las Vegas Blvd S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.25.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Las Vegas area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.58 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

7-Eleven 2404 E Craig Rd, North Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.47 $ 2.83 $ 3.03 $ --

Sam's Club 2658 E Craig Rd, North Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 2.83

Sam's Club 5101 S Pecos Rd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.1 $ 3.07

Rebel 4111 S Paradise Rd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.47 $ 3.59 $ 3.76 $ 3.17 card card $ 3.53 $ 3.69 $ 3.83 $ 3.35

Costco 222 S Martin Luther King Blvd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.34 $ --

Noil 1100 E Colton Ave, North Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Sinclair 3315 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.45 $ 3.52 $ -- $ 3.25 card card $ 3.5 $ 3.68 $ 3.86 $ 3.3

76 2424 E Russell Rd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.65 $ -- card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.75 $ --

Smith's 3850 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 3.29

76 2841 W Craig Rd, North Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:40 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.