Las Vegas, NV

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Las Vegas

Las Vegas News Beat
Las Vegas News Beat
 2 days ago
(LAS VEGAS, NV) Gas prices vary across in the Las Vegas area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.60 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 7-Eleven at 2914 W Cheyenne Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 2308 Las Vegas Blvd S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.25.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Las Vegas area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.58 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

7-Eleven

2404 E Craig Rd, North Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.47
$2.83
$3.03
$--

Sam's Club

2658 E Craig Rd, North Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.34
$2.83

Sam's Club

5101 S Pecos Rd, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.1
$3.07

Rebel

4111 S Paradise Rd, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.47
$3.59
$3.76
$3.17
card
card$3.53
$3.69
$3.83
$3.35

Costco

222 S Martin Luther King Blvd, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.34
$--

Noil

1100 E Colton Ave, North Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.19

Sinclair

3315 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.45
$3.52
$--
$3.25
card
card$3.5
$3.68
$3.86
$3.3

76

2424 E Russell Rd, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.25
$3.55
$3.65
$--
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.75
$--

Smith's

3850 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$3.75
$3.95
$3.29

76

2841 W Craig Rd, North Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.79
$3.99
$3.29
card
card$3.59
$3.89
$4.09
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:40 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

