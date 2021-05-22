Where's the cheapest gas in San Antonio?

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This is an income producing property. Both sides are currently leased, and rent for approx. $1000.00 per month each. Charming duplex within easy walking distance to beautiful Woodlawn lake. Both sides are approx. the same size. Both are 2 bdrm, 1 bath. Both sides share a detached 2 car garage. Great income producing starter home in the highly sought after Jefferson school district. Home is part of Woodlawn Terrace Historic district. Duplex is currently leased to long term tenants, so Please Do Not Disturb.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Solomon Abdo, Keller Williams Legacy at 210-482-3200</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This Beautiful Home sits in the Center of San Antonio .This home is between two major highways and minutes from International Airport and from Downtown San Antonio.Excellent for Airbnb ,Rental or Investment property.Also has an Apartment in back built in 2021,A must see cozy home.Seller is motivated to sell.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Mario Galvan, Vortex Realty at 210-647-6557</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Revitalized historic home in the heart of Beacon Hill! This gorgeous home boasts a beautiful open floor plan for entertaining, & awesome owners suite with 9 foot walk in shower. The first bedroom has it's own jack and jill bathroom & can be a second master. Hardwood floors, quartz countertops, new windows AC/HVAC system, plumbing! Foundation releveled in 2019. One of the larger lots in the neighborhood on .24 acres with a front and back porch and chicken coop! Your urban farm awaits. Walking distance to 2 separate neighborhood parks.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Stephanie Stone, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-519-7431</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Own your own historical masterpiece in Beacon Hill, located just minutes from the top-10 most famous historic sites in Texas! Enjoy the serenity of resort-style living...in your own home! Meticulously designed & fully remodeled, with fresh paint & new flooring throughout, custom cabinets, quartz countertops, new appliances, private porch off of Master Suite, incredibly long driveway, with carport & security gate, just to name a few...and topped off with a fully remodeled additional dwelling out back! (Property next door on corner is now up for sale!) Orrrrr a Rental; the owner could live in the main dwelling & rent out the additional dwelling! Orrrr make it an AirBB for additional income! Pls see pics for current market stats within a 1-mile radius. (Note: based on current market stats, the property value increases 6-10% ($30-50K) annually! With rental income & increased equity, it's better than putting your money in the bank!) MUST SEE! (USE DUE DILIGENCE & SEE FOR YOURSELF!)<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ami Bruce, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-519-7431</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>