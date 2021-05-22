Where's the cheapest gas in San Antonio?

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) According to San Antonio gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.14 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mini Food Mart at 3855 E Southcross Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 4712 San Pedro Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:06 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.65 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Mini Food Mart 3855 E Southcross Blvd, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.45 $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ -- card card $ 2.55 $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ --

San Pedro Food Mart 5407 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

A-Z Food Mart 4003 E Southcross Blvd, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.51 $ 2.71 $ 2.99 $ --

Murphy USA 1430 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ 2.81 $ 2.96 $ --

Stripes 919 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 2.79

H-E-B 1520 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ 2.87 $ 3.16 $ --

AAFES Bldg 331 Walters, Fort Sam Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ --

Valero 3944 Fredericksburg Rd, Balcones Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.95 $ 3.33 $ 2.85

QuikTrip 4710 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.83 $ 3.08 $ 2.85

Shamrock 1239 S Hackberry St, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:36 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.