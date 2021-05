Save up to $2.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Miami

(MIAMI, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Miami area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $2.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, U-Gas at 2200 Sw 22Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 1840 Alton Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Miami area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

U-Gas 2200 Sw 22Nd St, Coral Gables

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.13 $ 3.23 $ --

U-Gas 2695 W Flagler St, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ --

U-Gas 4690 W Flagler St, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Caraf Oil 6151 Nw 32Nd Ave, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.85

Westar 5701 Sw 24Th St, West Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.19 $ 3.37 $ -- card card $ 2.75 $ 3.19 $ 3.37 $ --

Sunflex Fuels 6120 Nw 27Th Ave, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Westar 2750 North River Dr, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.11 $ 3.35 $ 2.85

Orion 6201 N Miami Ave, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.81 $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 2.79 card card $ 2.81 $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 2.79

7-Eleven 3199 Nw 62Nd, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Shell 1025 Hialeah Dr, Hialeah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:15 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.