Los Angeles gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LOS ANGELES, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Los Angeles area offering savings of $2.60 per gallon.

Chevron at 3063 Crenshaw Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 900 N Hill St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:40 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.14.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron 3063 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ -- card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ --

Chevron 2427 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.49

Shell 5200 E Olympic Blvd, East Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.33 $ 4.53 $ 4.63 $ --

Sinclair 2005 E 4Th St, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.79 card card $ 4.03 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.79

7-Eleven 1302 E Slauson Ave, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.89 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.19

Sinclair 6224 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.09

Chevron 2155 S Atlantic Blvd, Commerce

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 3.79 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 3.89

United Oil 4931 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.09

Sinclair 1515 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

ARCO 5301 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.