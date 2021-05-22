newsbreak-logo
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Los Angeles News Beat
 2 days ago
(LOS ANGELES, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Los Angeles area offering savings of $2.60 per gallon.

Chevron at 3063 Crenshaw Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 900 N Hill St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:40 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.14.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron

3063 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$--
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$--

Chevron

2427 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.59
$4.69
$4.49

Shell

5200 E Olympic Blvd, East Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.33
$4.53
$4.63
$--

Sinclair

2005 E 4Th St, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.79
card
card$4.03
$4.09
$4.19
$3.79

7-Eleven

1302 E Slauson Ave, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$3.89
card
card$3.89
$4.39
$4.49
$4.19

Sinclair

6224 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$3.99
card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$4.09

Chevron

2155 S Atlantic Blvd, Commerce
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$3.79
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$3.89

United Oil

4931 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$3.99
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$4.09

Sinclair

1515 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$--
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$--

ARCO

5301 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Los Angeles News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

