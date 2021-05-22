Save up to $2.29 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Chicago

(CHICAGO, IL) Gas prices vary across in the Chicago area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $2.29 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, GoLo at 2340 W 52Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.7 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 335 N Ogden Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Chicago area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.66 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

GoLo 2340 W 52Nd St, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.52 $ 3.99 $ 4.33 $ 2.7

BP 841 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 4.1 $ 3.19

Thorntons 3450 S California Ave, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.66 $ 4.06 $ 3.42

BP 631 N Lasalle, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 4.04 $ 4.39 $ 3.69

BP 750 N Wells St, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ 4.27 $ 4.67 $ 3.79

Exxon 3202 W Cermak Rd, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 4.29 $ 2.99

BP 4070 N Clark St, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ 3.99 $ 4.49 $ 3.29

BP 2107 S Western Ave, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.63 $ -- $ -- $ 3.13

Speedway 2303 S Western Ave, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.13

BP 4257 W 26Th St, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 4.09 $ 4.59 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:28 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.