newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Save up to $2.29 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Chicago

Posted by 
Chicago Digest
Chicago Digest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0a88vGrC00

(CHICAGO, IL) Gas prices vary across in the Chicago area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $2.29 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, GoLo at 2340 W 52Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.7 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 335 N Ogden Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Chicago area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.66 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

GoLo

2340 W 52Nd St, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.52
$3.99
$4.33
$2.7

BP

841 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.75
$4.1
$3.19

Thorntons

3450 S California Ave, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.66
$4.06
$3.42

BP

631 N Lasalle, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.74
$4.04
$4.39
$3.69

BP

750 N Wells St, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.77
$4.27
$4.67
$3.79

Exxon

3202 W Cermak Rd, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.89
$4.29
$2.99

BP

4070 N Clark St, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$3.99
$4.49
$3.29

BP

2107 S Western Ave, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.63
$--
$--
$3.13

Speedway

2303 S Western Ave, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$4.05
$3.13

BP

4257 W 26Th St, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$4.09
$4.59
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:28 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Chicago Digest

Chicago Digest

Chicago, IL
106
Followers
153
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chicago Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Gas Prices#Sales#Marathon#Golo#Gallon#Selling#Ogden Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Digest

A job on your schedule? These Chicago positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Chicago-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Part time Delivery Job - Hiring Immediately; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,500/Week - Excellent Benefits; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $300/Day + No-Touch; 5. Class A Local Truck Driver, Full or Part-Time;
Chicago, ILdepauliaonline.com

Chicago commuters feel effects of increasing gas prices

In the spring of 2020, Americans were going nowhere. Hunkered down in their abodes, the price of gas seemed inconsequential. Now, a year later, as travel begins to boom, residents of a reopening nation find themselves sighing about fuel costs again. In downtown Chicago in 2021, from February 1 to...
Algonquin, ILshoppingcenterbusiness.com

Red Mountain Group Acquires 600,000-Square-Foot Algonquin Commons Power Center in Suburban Chicago

Algonquin, Ill. — Red Mountain Group Inc. has acquired Algonquin Commons, a 600,000-square-foot power center in Algonquin, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. Built in 2004, the property is 75 percent occupied by tenants such as Trader Joe’s, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom Rack, DSW, Pottery Barn, Victoria’s Secret, Express, On the Border and Bonefish Grill. Red Mountain plans to invest $30 million for the renovation and repositioning of the center. Plans call for an indoor-outdoor covered entertainment area with an acre of open space. While in escrow, Red Mountain executed a new lease with Ashley Furniture. The company says it is currently working with two other large-format national retailers.
TrafficNWI.com

Metra adds bike cars to BNSF, Rock Island lines

CHICAGO (AP) — Suburban Chicago's commuter rail service is adding cars that accommodate bicycles on two train lines. Metra said in a statement that the bike cars were operational on the Rock Island and BNSF lines starting Saturday. The cars carry 16 bicycles instead of the five bikes that are allowed on Metra's accessible diesel railcars.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Digest

Condo-hunt Chicago: See what’s on the market now

(CHICAGO, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Chicago condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Digest

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Chicago require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to 72 CPM + $3,000 Sign-On 2. Entry Level- Inside Sales Representative (Remote - Home Based Work) 3. Entry-Level Customer Service Representative 4. Passenger Service Assistants at O'Hare International Airport! 5. CDLA Truck Driver, OTR & Regional, No Experience Required, Up to $2,000/wk 6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 7. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Free Exclusive TV Leads Earn $150k+ A Yr
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Digest

Start tomorrow? Chicago companies hiring immediately

These companies in Chicago are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Women's Merchandising Associate Merchant - Remote; 2. Entry Level- Inside Sales Representative (Remote - Home Based Work); 3. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive; 4. Work @ Home Customer Service Representative; 5. Insurance Sales Agent;
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Digest

These condos are for sale in Chicago

(CHICAGO, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Chicago condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Digest

Take a look at these homes on the Chicago market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Luxury living at its finest! This bright 2 bed 2.5 bath corner unit features hardwood floors, custom blinds throughout, updated kitchen with brand new SS appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washer/dryer, a separate powder room just off the foyer, and a north facing balcony with beautiful river views. Both bedrooms offer spacious layouts with custom built closets and feature en-suite bathrooms. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring in beautiful morning light with harbor views! The Lancaster is a full amenity building which includes a state of the art fitness center, 24 hour door staff, party room and amazing rooftop deck with beautiful city views. Across the street from beautiful Lakeshore East Park with its tranquil botanic gardens and fountains along with a wonderful playground for the kids and one of the best dog parks in the city for your furry friends! A true gem within the city! Maggie Daley Park, Millennium Park, Bike Paths, Lakefront and Riverwalk, as well as Mariano's and Lake Shore East shopping center right out your front door - a true walkers paradise! One parking space is also available for $30,000.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Anthony Torres, Redfin Corporation at 312-836-4263</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Oversize two bed two and a half bath duplex in the heart of Oak Park! Hardwood floors throughout the main living floor with both bedrooms upstairs. Both bedrooms have private bathrooms. Two closets in the master bedroom including a large walk-in. In unit laundry with private 2 car garage parking included in the price! Small upstairs balcony perfect for grilling. Owner will provide $2,000 credit for new carpet. Tenants move out at the end of June. Please look past the clutter as the unit is in great shape!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kevin Barnett, Kale Realty at 312-939-5253</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>WELCOME TO THIS STEAL, A DEAL and then A DEAL AND A HALF! This Spacious Jr. 1 Bedroom 19th Floor Condo located in the heart of downtown Chicago facing West with Beautiful City View and Ample Sunlight with a Balcony and tons of Closet Space.Floor to ceiling front hall closet and walk in closet in bedroom, along with Spacious bathroom. Building features health club, pool, party room, outdoor party deck with gas grills, on- site management, 24 hour doorman, laundry room workout room, thermo -pane windows, balcony, sprinklers. heat and air conditioning is included in the assessments. Building attached to the Chicago Ped-way System with access to City Hall, State of Illinois Building and the CTA to Ohare Airport. The Ped-way also serves as access to restaurants and Shopping. Building is adjacent to Chicago Theater District and Michigan Avenue in the Central Business District for a quick walk to work. Garage Parking available to rent or purchase in the building.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Rashida Kharkhariwala, Kale Realty at 312-939-5253</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Pottery Barn perfect. Recently remodeled in 2018 with new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, appliances, floorcoverings, bath, paint and lights. Floorplan features 2 bedroom/1 bath with open floorplan family room/dinette and galley kitchen. Large master bedroom includes walk-in custom closet shelving. New in unit washer/dryer 2021. Unit includes 1 dedicated covered parking spot. Building (25 units ) has an elevator. Unit has radiant heat included as part of assessment. Great location close to downtown OP, Metra and Green line.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Gerry Wahlheim, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 800-236-1550</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Digest

Top homes for sale in Chicago

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: DISTINGUISHED SCOVILLE PARK RESIDENCE IN IDEAL LOCALE! THIS BRIGHT & SPACIOUS UNIT HAS IT ALL - OPEN FLOORPLAN, WBFP, BALCONY, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, HARDWOOD FLOORS, PRIVATE MASTER SUITE WITH SHOWER AND LG. TUB. 2ND BEDROOM/OFFICE FEATURES B/I MURPHY BED & STORAGE! KITCHEN RECENTLY UPDATED - NEW CABINETS, GRANITE AND SS APPLIANCES. ELEGANT COMMON AREAS WITH ACCESS TO LOVELY GARDENS & GREEN SPACE! GARAGE PARKING & MORE. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF OAK PARK-WALK TO EVERYTHING: TRANSPORTATION, PARK, LIBRARY, SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Alisa Coghill, Gagliardo Realty Associates LLC at 708-771-8040</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Corner 2 bedroom/2.5 bath in pristine condition. Stunning views of Lake, Navy Pier, River & City! Large Primary suite with walk in closet & marble double vanity primary bath with large shower/tub combo. Nicely Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, Brookhaven cabinets & S/S appliances. Hardwood floors, in unit washer/dryer and extra large balcony with views of the River and Navy Pier. Luxury Amenities include: fitness gym, yoga room, theatre, 24hr doorman, indoor pool, play room & rooftop garden. Steps from Lake, Millennium Park, Loop & Shopping. One Heated Garage Parking space included.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cheena Chandra, Jameson Sotheby's Int'l Realty at 312-837-1111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Live in the Heart of Chicago. Best location Chicago has to offer. A great place to own your In-Town Condominium or First Home in Chicago's New East Side Neighborhood. "This Studio Unit is West Facing - Freshly Painted and Ready to Move Right in - Open and Spacious flooded with natural light, large walk-in closet with private dressing area plus a large front entrance closet. Galley Kitchen with Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher." Location is ideal and the Building itself is fabulous. 400 East Randolph is bordered by Michigan Avenue, the Chicago River, Lake Michigan, and Millennium Park. This 40-story high-rise offers a new Multi-Million Dollar Health Club with year round Dome - Pool, Spa, Hot Tub, Saunas, Steam Rooms and Sundeck. Also a Child's Play Area, Library, Media Room, Hair and Nail Salon, a Dry Cleaner and Laundry Room along with "Seven" a Restaurant and Bar. Connected Garage with monthly parking available for $200. 24 hour Security Lobby Desk Staff. Daily a free shuttle bus provided by the 400 Condo Association runs North and South on Michigan Avenue. It's a short walks to the Lake, Millennium Park, Grant Park or Lakeshore East Park. 400 East Randolph Street Condominiums is a coveted village in the heart of the city surrounded by parks, water and culture in the East Loop. New East Side Neighborhood has: a dog park, bike paths, tennis courts and ice rinks. Assessments include: Heat, Air Conditioning, Water, Gas, Security Doorman, TV/Cable, Exercise Facilities, Pool and WiFi. Must visit to see how you would enjoy your new home and all Downtown Chicago has to offer.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Patricia Vlasis, George Vlasis Realty at 708-636-7474</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>One of the LOWEST PRICED units in the building! HIGH FLOOR one bedroom with LAKE & SKYLINE views in PRIME downtown location. Large combination living and dining room with incredible city views and balcony which also has access from the 18'X11' bedroom. Granite counters and updated cabinets in kitchen with space for extra cabinetry or table. Floor to ceiling front hall closet and walk in closet in bedroom. Garage parking available in building! Spacious bathroom with granite vanity! Full amenity building with 24 hr doorman, indoor pool & massive sundeck, laundry room, fitness center, store and cleaner. Pedway for easy and flexible city access at your fingertips. Wonderful location, close to Millennium Park, Lake, Riverwalk, theater district and Magnificent Mile. Restaurants, shops & public transportation at your disposal. Assessment includes heat, water, A/C, cable internet & more. Investor friendly with no rental cap. Enjoy a flexible space in an incredible location, all while soaking in amazing city and lake views!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tabitha Murphy, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago at 708-848-5550</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTWlkd2VzdCUyMFJlYWwlMjBFc3RhdGUlMjBEYXRhJTJDJTIwTExDLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1SRURJTC0xMDg0NDUzNSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>