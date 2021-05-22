Save up to $2.29 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Chicago

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: DISTINGUISHED SCOVILLE PARK RESIDENCE IN IDEAL LOCALE! THIS BRIGHT & SPACIOUS UNIT HAS IT ALL - OPEN FLOORPLAN, WBFP, BALCONY, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, HARDWOOD FLOORS, PRIVATE MASTER SUITE WITH SHOWER AND LG. TUB. 2ND BEDROOM/OFFICE FEATURES B/I MURPHY BED & STORAGE! KITCHEN RECENTLY UPDATED - NEW CABINETS, GRANITE AND SS APPLIANCES. ELEGANT COMMON AREAS WITH ACCESS TO LOVELY GARDENS & GREEN SPACE! GARAGE PARKING & MORE. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF OAK PARK-WALK TO EVERYTHING: TRANSPORTATION, PARK, LIBRARY, SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Alisa Coghill, Gagliardo Realty Associates LLC at 708-771-8040</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Corner 2 bedroom/2.5 bath in pristine condition. Stunning views of Lake, Navy Pier, River & City! Large Primary suite with walk in closet & marble double vanity primary bath with large shower/tub combo. Nicely Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, Brookhaven cabinets & S/S appliances. Hardwood floors, in unit washer/dryer and extra large balcony with views of the River and Navy Pier. Luxury Amenities include: fitness gym, yoga room, theatre, 24hr doorman, indoor pool, play room & rooftop garden. Steps from Lake, Millennium Park, Loop & Shopping. One Heated Garage Parking space included.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cheena Chandra, Jameson Sotheby's Int'l Realty at 312-837-1111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Live in the Heart of Chicago. Best location Chicago has to offer. A great place to own your In-Town Condominium or First Home in Chicago's New East Side Neighborhood. "This Studio Unit is West Facing - Freshly Painted and Ready to Move Right in - Open and Spacious flooded with natural light, large walk-in closet with private dressing area plus a large front entrance closet. Galley Kitchen with Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher." Location is ideal and the Building itself is fabulous. 400 East Randolph is bordered by Michigan Avenue, the Chicago River, Lake Michigan, and Millennium Park. This 40-story high-rise offers a new Multi-Million Dollar Health Club with year round Dome - Pool, Spa, Hot Tub, Saunas, Steam Rooms and Sundeck. Also a Child's Play Area, Library, Media Room, Hair and Nail Salon, a Dry Cleaner and Laundry Room along with "Seven" a Restaurant and Bar. Connected Garage with monthly parking available for $200. 24 hour Security Lobby Desk Staff. Daily a free shuttle bus provided by the 400 Condo Association runs North and South on Michigan Avenue. It's a short walks to the Lake, Millennium Park, Grant Park or Lakeshore East Park. 400 East Randolph Street Condominiums is a coveted village in the heart of the city surrounded by parks, water and culture in the East Loop. New East Side Neighborhood has: a dog park, bike paths, tennis courts and ice rinks. Assessments include: Heat, Air Conditioning, Water, Gas, Security Doorman, TV/Cable, Exercise Facilities, Pool and WiFi. Must visit to see how you would enjoy your new home and all Downtown Chicago has to offer.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Patricia Vlasis, George Vlasis Realty at 708-636-7474</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>One of the LOWEST PRICED units in the building! HIGH FLOOR one bedroom with LAKE & SKYLINE views in PRIME downtown location. Large combination living and dining room with incredible city views and balcony which also has access from the 18'X11' bedroom. Granite counters and updated cabinets in kitchen with space for extra cabinetry or table. Floor to ceiling front hall closet and walk in closet in bedroom. Garage parking available in building! Spacious bathroom with granite vanity! Full amenity building with 24 hr doorman, indoor pool & massive sundeck, laundry room, fitness center, store and cleaner. Pedway for easy and flexible city access at your fingertips. Wonderful location, close to Millennium Park, Lake, Riverwalk, theater district and Magnificent Mile. Restaurants, shops & public transportation at your disposal. Assessment includes heat, water, A/C, cable internet & more. Investor friendly with no rental cap. Enjoy a flexible space in an incredible location, all while soaking in amazing city and lake views!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tabitha Murphy, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago at 708-848-5550</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>