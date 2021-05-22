Where's the cheapest gas in Houston?
(HOUSTON, TX) According to Houston gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.51 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 2401 S Wayside Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.38 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2100 Hamilton St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Houston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.53
$2.78
$3.03
$2.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.45
$--
$2.75
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.49
$2.89
$--
$--
|card
card$2.69
$3.09
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.49
$2.89
$3.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.49
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.49
$2.69
$2.99
$2.69
|card
card$2.59
$2.79
$3.09
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.49
$2.79
$3.09
$2.69
|card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.19
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.49
$2.79
$2.99
$2.65
|card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.09
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.53
$--
$3.09
$2.69
|card
card$2.63
$--
$3.19
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.53
$3.29
$3.49
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:35 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.