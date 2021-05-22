Where's the cheapest gas in Houston?

(HOUSTON, TX) According to Houston gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.51 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 2401 S Wayside Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.38 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2100 Hamilton St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Houston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express 2401 S Wayside Dr, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ 2.78 $ 3.03 $ 2.65

Costco 3836 Richmond Ave, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.45 $ -- $ 2.75 $ --

Wayside Mini Mart 6003 Gulf Fwy, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.49 $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Gulf 6420 Gulf Fwy, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ --

Fuel Depot 3927 Telephone Rd, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

SwingBy 6955 Griggs Rd, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.49 $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 2.69 card card $ 2.59 $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 2.69

Fuel Express 4302 Telephone Rd, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.49 $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 2.69 card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.69

krooz in 7201 Lawndale St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.49 $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 2.65 card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 2.75

Swift 1430 Telephone Rd, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.53 $ -- $ 3.09 $ 2.69 card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 2.79

Fuel Depot 2001 S Wayside Dr, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:35 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.