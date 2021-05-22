newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Where's the cheapest gas in Houston?

Posted by 
Houston Digest
Houston Digest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YIlb0_0a88vFyT00

(HOUSTON, TX) According to Houston gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.51 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 2401 S Wayside Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.38 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2100 Hamilton St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Houston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express

2401 S Wayside Dr, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.53
$2.78
$3.03
$2.65

Costco

3836 Richmond Ave, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.45
$--
$2.75
$--

Wayside Mini Mart

6003 Gulf Fwy, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.49
$2.89
$--
$--
card
card$2.69
$3.09
$--
$--

Gulf

6420 Gulf Fwy, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.49
$2.89
$3.09
$--

Fuel Depot

3927 Telephone Rd, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.49
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--

SwingBy

6955 Griggs Rd, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.49
$2.69
$2.99
$2.69
card
card$2.59
$2.79
$3.09
$2.69

Fuel Express

4302 Telephone Rd, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.49
$2.79
$3.09
$2.69
card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.19
$2.69

krooz in

7201 Lawndale St, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.49
$2.79
$2.99
$2.65
card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.09
$2.75

Swift

1430 Telephone Rd, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.53
$--
$3.09
$2.69
card
card$2.63
$--
$3.19
$2.79

Fuel Depot

2001 S Wayside Dr, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.53
$3.29
$3.49
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:35 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Houston Digest

Houston Digest

Houston, TX
172
Followers
155
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Houston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Hamilton, TX
Houston, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Sales#Gasbuddy Murphy Express#Shell#Gallon#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Live events Houston — what’s coming up

1. Immersive Van Gogh (Peak); 2. BURLESQUE & BRUSHES; 3. Speed Dating in Houston(Ages 32-44) | Fancy a Go? | Houston Singles Events; 4. Sensual Bachata, Kizomba & Zouk Thursday in Houston @ Henke & Pillot 07/08; 5. RUSTY KRAB (SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS INSPIRED POP UP);
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Weather Forecast For Houston

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Houston: Tuesday, May 25: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 26: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Houston events calendar

1. Houston Singles Events(Ages 32-44) | Who Do You Relish? | Speed Dating; 2. July 4th Rooftop Fireworks; 3. CARNIVAL DAYFEST - CARIBFEST DAY PARTY | SAT JULY 3RD @ CAPITOL BAR; 4. RUSTY KRAB (SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS INSPIRED POP UP); 5. Immersive Van Gogh (Peak);
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Work remotely in Houston — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Customer Care Representative; 2. Customer Service Rep-Work from Home TX; 3. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 4. Remote - Associate Sales Agent; 5. Licensed Life and Health Insurance Agent; 6. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - On-Demand, Remote, Flexible Sales; 7. Licensed Property and Casualty Insurance Agent;
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Job alert: These jobs are open in Houston

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Houston: 1. Commercial Relationship Manager; 2. Owner Operators Needed; 3. Mobile Mechanic - Flexible Shifts; 4. Customer Fulfillment Specialist; 5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 6. Administrative Secretary; 7. Night Shift Customer Service Representative; 8. Traveling Retail Merchandiser; 9. AVG. $1,500-$1,800 WEEKLY DRIVING FOR BASIN; 10. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Job alert: These Houston jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Houston: 1. Owner Operator Truck Driver; 2. Sales Closer (up to $200K/Year); 3. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 4. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Associate Account Executive; 5. Administrative Assistant; 6. Insurance Verification Specialist/Administrative Assistant; 7. Call Center Manager; 8. Shipping/Receiving Clerk (Spring, TX); 9. Local Shuttle Driver - $20.50/Hour Baytown, TX; 10. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits;
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Houston

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Houston: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Excellent Benefits - Solo and Teams Positions; 2. In-Office B2B Sales Representative; 3. Administrative Specialist; 4. Crown & Bridge Assistant Manager; 5. Ocean Specialist; 6. Full Time Vehicle Service Attendant - Truck; 7. Car Washer, $9 per Hour Starting Pay, 5-Day Work Week; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay + $4,000 Sign-On; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Average Up to $175,000/Year;
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Coming soon: Houston events

1. Immersive Van Gogh (Peak); 2. Speed Dating in Houston | Singles Events in Houston | Fancy a Go?; 3. Pink Party benefitting Sky High for Kids; 4. Saturday Night Speed Dating in Houston (Ages 24-36) | Seen on BravoTV!; 5. All Access Art Market: Finn Hall;
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Houston

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Houston: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Excellent Benefits - Solo and Teams Positions; 2. Family Dollar Driver, Up to $1725/wk, Mentors Up to $97K/yr - Home Time is Consistent Weekly!; 3. Sales Representative for Houston Office; 4. Entry Level Customer Service; 5. NETWORK SPECIALIST II - Customer Support Services; 6. Yard Hostler /Switcher; 7. Greeter; 8. Staffing Recruiter; 9. CDL Truck Driver Team - Earn Up to $190,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Average Up to $175,000/Year;
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Get hired! Job openings in and around Houston

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Houston: 1. Are you Driven? Motivated? Coachable? Passionate? - $65k - $131k;2. Administrative Assistant;3. Crown & Bridge Assistant Manager;4. Part Time Retail Sales Consultant;5. Operation Clerk;6. CDL A Truck Driver;7. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Earn $2.47-$3.13/Mile;8. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year;9. Class A & B Drivers Needed!;10. CDL Class A Driver;
JobsPosted by
Houston Digest

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Customer Support Agent;2. Licensed Health Agent - Work from Home;3. Customer Service Sales Representative - (Work From Home Available);4. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc;5. Appointment Setter Rockstar;
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Digest

Start tomorrow? Houston companies hiring immediately

These companies in Houston are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Entry Level Management - Remote;2. Licensed Life and Health Insurance Agent;3. Call Center Sales Associate;4. Start ASAP! Remote NRG Customer Service Job;5. Work From Home Customer Service - Reservation Sales Representative;6. Remote Bilingual (English/Spanish) Customer Service Representative - Houston, TX;7. Customer Service Representative - Inbound Call Center;8. Licensed Property and Casualty Insurance Agent;