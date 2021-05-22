Where's the cheapest gas in Detroit?

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Move right into this luxurious turn key 2 story loft in the heart of Midtown. Top to bottom renovation completed in 2018 boasts a premier modern kitchen with white quartz countertops, stylish black cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. 1.5 high end baths, complete with rainfall shower and upgraded vanities. All closets feature custom builtins from California Closets. High end flooring and carpets, professionally steam cleaned. Freshly painted throughout 2021. Private 2 car garage on the ground level, includes EV charger and new garage door opener. Main level has 10' ceilings with exposed beams and windows on three sides, truly light filled and open concept. The 2nd level features the master bedroom, laundry facilities and a cozy 2nd bedroom 'Bonus' room (great for office/nursery/guest). Fantastic location just 2 blocks from midtown amenities yet centrally located for ease in and out of the city. Get all of the benefits of new construction without any of the hassle or expense

***CONDO WARRANTY INCLUDED!*** MOVE-IN-READY BRUSH PARK CONDO! 1 BED, 1.5 BATHS, RADIANT CONCRETE FLOORS, HIGH CEILINGS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, EXPOSED BRICK, FANTASTIC KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, JETTED TUB, TILED GLASS SHOWER, FIBER OPTIC INTERNET, SECURE GATED PARKING WITH 24/7 -PROJECT GREEN LIGHT- SURVEILLANCE! WALK TO LITTLE CAESARS, FOX THEATER, FORD FIELD, CASINOS, LOTS OF RESTAURANTS AND BARS, M-1 RAIL, VERY CENTRAL LOCATION! LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, LOTS OF STORAGE, BACKUP BUILDING GENERATOR, LOW MONTHLY HOA COVERS MAINTENANCE, TRASH, WATER/SEWER. This Midtown Loft sits next to Motor City Brewing Works & is walking distance to the West Canfield Historic District, where you'll find million dollar listings. Easy access to prime locations such as Shinola's Off the Leash Dog Park, The Whitney, Eastern Market & Cork Town. Walking distance to Little Ceasars Arena, Q-Line, & Wayne State University. One could say this is the best loft in the building, out of 35 lofts. Private patio with 1960's Chevrolet Tailgate Bar & stools for entertainment. Don't miss the mural on the wall, which replicates what you see above it. Renovated open floor plan & curtain windows. Featuring soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, & indoor fireplace. Includes common area rooftop terrace, 1 designated indoor parking spot, & gated visitor parking. Virtual 3D Tour & Video of skyline are available.

Prime & popular location - gated TPC golf course with Club House, luxurious & elegant super sharp over 2,700 sqft 3 bedroom 4 full bath 2 story brick colonial located on the Gold Course side (West Side), 2 story family room with fireplace, huge finished basement great for entertaining with basement full bath & new carpet, huge kitchen with cathedral ceiling, island & breakfast nook, formal dining room, large first floor master bedroom with master bathroom and huge walk in closet, first floor ½ bath, large living room or office, hardwood floor, second floor 2nd master bedroom, all bedrooms have a full bath, new flooring in laundry room, new water heater 2019, large brick paver patio in backyard with beautiful golf course views, 2 car attached garage, close to The Hill Shopping Center, University of Michigan Dearborn Campus, Beaumont-Oakwood Hospital, Greenfield Village, The Detroit Lions Allen Park Campus & much more, all data apx.