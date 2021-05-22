Where's the cheapest gas in Detroit?

(DETROIT, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Detroit area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $155.81 per gallon.

CITGO at 6330 W Warren Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Petro-Canada at 2235 Huron Church Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $157.9.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:23 AM, Saturday, the average price was $44.28 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Speedway 711 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.53 $ --

Valero 6571 W Grand Blvd, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 2.79

CITGO 3800 Conner St, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.21 $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 2.93 $ 3.31 $ -- $ 3.09

Sunoco 13300 Livernois Ave, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 7155 W Vernor Hwy, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 10001 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.39 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.39

Marathon 7645 Livernois Ave, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 714 E Warren Ave, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.79 $ 4.19 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.89 $ 4.29 $ 3.39

Amoco 9657 Gratiot Ave, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 12441 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 4.09 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:44 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.