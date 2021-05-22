newsbreak-logo
Cleveland, OH

Where's the cheapest gas in Cleveland?

Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 2 days ago
(CLEVELAND, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Cleveland, you could be saving up to $1.55 per gallon on gas.

Gulf at 5391 State Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.44 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Tri Eagle Fuels at 12436 Euclid Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cleveland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Gulf

5391 State Rd, Parma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.24
$3.54
$--
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Speedway

2609 Harvard Ave, Newburgh Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29

Speedway

7250 Brookpark Rd, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29

Gas USA

6501 Denison Ave, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.04
$3.34
$3.19

Lakewood One Stop

13100 Madison Ave, Lakewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.19

EXBO

11622 Bellaire Ave, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.09
$3.19
$--

Pioneer

3935 W 130Th St, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$--
$2.75
$--
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

BP

3100 W 14Th St, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$--

Sunoco

12511 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$3.09

GasWay

10606 Bellaire Rd, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.09
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:21 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

