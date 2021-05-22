Where's the cheapest gas in Cleveland?

(CLEVELAND, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Cleveland, you could be saving up to $1.55 per gallon on gas.

Gulf at 5391 State Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.44 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Tri Eagle Fuels at 12436 Euclid Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cleveland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Gulf 5391 State Rd, Parma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Speedway 2609 Harvard Ave, Newburgh Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Speedway 7250 Brookpark Rd, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Gas USA 6501 Denison Ave, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.19

Lakewood One Stop 13100 Madison Ave, Lakewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.19

EXBO 11622 Bellaire Ave, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ --

Pioneer 3935 W 130Th St, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ -- $ 2.75 $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 3100 W 14Th St, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ --

Sunoco 12511 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.09

GasWay 10606 Bellaire Rd, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:21 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.