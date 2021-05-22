Where's the cheapest gas in Cleveland?
(CLEVELAND, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Cleveland, you could be saving up to $1.55 per gallon on gas.
Gulf at 5391 State Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.44 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Tri Eagle Fuels at 12436 Euclid Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cleveland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.24
$3.54
$--
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.04
$3.34
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.09
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$--
$2.75
$--
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.09
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:21 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.