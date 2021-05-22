Lincoln gas at $2.09 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(LINCOLN, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Lincoln area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.60 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 110 West O St. Regular there was listed at $2.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Shell at 1107 Belmont Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lincoln area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$2.84
$3.44
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$2.84
$3.54
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$2.79
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$2.95
$2.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$2.84
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.