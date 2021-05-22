Lincoln gas at $2.09 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LINCOLN, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Lincoln area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.60 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 110 West O St. Regular there was listed at $2.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Shell at 1107 Belmont Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lincoln area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Phillips 66 110 West O St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 2.84 $ 3.44 $ 3.09

Phillips 66 6400 N 84Th St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.84 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Pump & Pantry 345 West O St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 1200 N 10Th St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 4715 W Adams St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Costco 1620 Pine Lake Rd, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 2.95 $ 2.59

Casey's 606 West A St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Mobil 2000 West O St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 4141 S 48Th St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Sinclair 5560 S 48Th St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 2.84 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.