Here’s the cheapest gas in Oakland Saturday

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Jonathan Minerick - 888-400-2513 - This modern end unit with tasteful finishes is located in the Jingletown neighborhood near several coffee shops, grocery stores, restaurants, parks and transportation options, offering all of the benefits of urban living without compromising on space or comfort.A thoughtful floor plan with bonus front room provides great flexibility and privacy with plenty of room to breathe.Enjoy keyless entry, a deeded parking space with EV charging, gigabit internet connection, smart thermostats, in-unit laundry, luxury laminate flooring and an on-site fitness center. As an added bonus, unit may come furnished if desired.Whether you're dining al fresco from your private balcony, kayaking down the tranquil Oakland Estuary, biking to the beach, BARTing to the city or simply admiring the wonders of this vibrant community, you'll be pleased to call this place home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jonathan Minerick, HOMECOIN.COM at 888-400-2513</strong></p> Peter Liu - Agt: 925-7080947 - Fully remodeled beautiful single family home with huge fenced yard. Residential with slight commercial use property, eligible for Fannie Mae or Freddy Mac home financing. Live there and have you business too. On San Pablo Ave. Walk to shops, restaurants, public transportation. Near Berkeley Bowl, the 4th street shopping district and San Pablo Park.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Peter Liu, RE/MAX Accord at 925-283-9200</strong></p> Best value for house in the Bay Area! Convenient location close to Freeway entrance and 10 min walk to Fruitvale BART Station. New windows and electric systems were done in the last two years.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Wilko Schutzendorf, Berkshire Hathaway-Franciscan at 415-664-9400</strong></p> M. Nobu Ito - 415-297-6623 - Well-maintained renovated Oakland duplex with cash flow. 6 beds and 4.5 bathrooms. Live in one and rent out the other! Need a huge backyard for an urban garden? This is the place! Both units have separate entrances, updated kitchens, and bathrooms, large living rooms, washer/dryers, recessed lighting, and designer finishes. The top unit has beautiful city views, 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms, currently rented on a month-to-month basis. The first floor unit has 2 bedrooms 1.5 baths. There are separate meters, separate entrances, a very large sunlit backyard that's great for gardening or entertaining. The Garage has interior access to the units. Washer and Dryer in both units. Sweet neighborhood with access to public transportation, Fruitvale BART, FWY, shops, and stores.<p><strong>For open house information, contact M. Nobu Ito, Keller Williams San Francisco at 415-483-9285</strong></p>