Here’s the cheapest gas in Oakland Saturday

(OAKLAND, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oakland area offering savings of $1.75 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 849 University Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 999 San Pablo Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.94.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:26 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.22.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 849 University Ave, Berkeley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 3.99

GO! GAS & Food 720 High St, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ --

GO! GAS & Food 2240 Mountain Blvd , Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ --

Chevron 4265 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 3.69

Exxon 4280 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 3.69 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 3.79

Safeway 501 Willie Stargell Ave, Alameda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.84 $ 3.99 $ 4.14 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.94 $ 4.09 $ 4.24 $ 4.09

Safeway 2234 Otis Dr, Alameda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.84 $ 3.99 $ 4.14 $ 4.05 card card $ 3.94 $ 4.09 $ 4.24 $ 4.15

Berkeley Gas & Smog 3000 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ -- card card $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ --

Alaska 6211 San Pablo Ave , Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.89 card card $ 3.92 $ 4.12 $ -- $ 3.96

ARCO 566 Hegenberger Rd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:26 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.