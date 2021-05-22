newsbreak-logo
Oakland, CA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Oakland Saturday

Oakland Observer
Oakland Observer
 2 days ago
(OAKLAND, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oakland area offering savings of $1.75 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 849 University Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 999 San Pablo Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.94.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:26 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.22.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Valero

849 University Ave, Berkeley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$3.99

GO! GAS & Food

720 High St, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$--
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$--

GO! GAS & Food

2240 Mountain Blvd , Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$--
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$--

Chevron

4265 Foothill Blvd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.59
$4.79
$3.69

Exxon

4280 Foothill Blvd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.79
$3.69
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.89
$3.79

Safeway

501 Willie Stargell Ave, Alameda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.84
$3.99
$4.14
$3.99
card
card$3.94
$4.09
$4.24
$4.09

Safeway

2234 Otis Dr, Alameda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.84
$3.99
$4.14
$4.05
card
card$3.94
$4.09
$4.24
$4.15

Berkeley Gas & Smog

3000 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.85
$3.95
$4.05
$--
card
card$3.95
$4.05
$4.15
$--

Alaska

6211 San Pablo Ave , Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.89
card
card$3.92
$4.12
$--
$3.96

ARCO

566 Hegenberger Rd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.93
$4.13
$4.33
$--
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:26 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Oakland Observer, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

