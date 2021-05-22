newsbreak-logo
Fort Worth, TX

This is the cheapest gas in Fort Worth right now

Tarrant County Today
Tarrant County Today
 2 days ago
(FORT WORTH, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Worth, you could be saving up to $1.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy Express at 2228 Jacksboro Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.54 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.74 at Circle K at 4200 Bridge St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:34 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy Express

2228 Jacksboro Hwy, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.77

Lisa's

2550 Ne 28Th St , Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.89
$2.89
$2.65

QuikTrip

2501 Ne 28Th St, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.69

QuikTrip

4577 Marine Creek Pkwy, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.96
$3.21
$2.89

Sam's Club

6760 Westworth Blvd, Westworth Village
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$--
$3.24
$2.71

AAFES

1518 Military Pkwy, Westworth Village
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.88
$3.08
$--

Texaco

1200 Henderson St, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.12
$3.42
$2.69

Phillips 66

3301 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.19
$2.79

Speedy

401 N W 28Th St, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.89
$2.99
$--

Drivers Travel Center

3101 North Fwy, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.03
$3.23
$2.73

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:34 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Tarrant County Today

Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth, TX
Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Fort Worth and all of Tarrant County, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

