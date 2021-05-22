This is the cheapest gas in Fort Worth right now

(FORT WORTH, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Worth, you could be saving up to $1.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy Express at 2228 Jacksboro Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.54 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.74 at Circle K at 4200 Bridge St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:34 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy Express 2228 Jacksboro Hwy, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.77

Lisa's 2550 Ne 28Th St , Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 2.89 $ 2.65

QuikTrip 2501 Ne 28Th St, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.69

QuikTrip 4577 Marine Creek Pkwy, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.96 $ 3.21 $ 2.89

Sam's Club 6760 Westworth Blvd, Westworth Village

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ 3.24 $ 2.71

AAFES 1518 Military Pkwy, Westworth Village

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.88 $ 3.08 $ --

Texaco 1200 Henderson St, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 2.69

Phillips 66 3301 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.79

Speedy 401 N W 28Th St, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ --

Drivers Travel Center 3101 North Fwy, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.03 $ 3.23 $ 2.73

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:34 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.