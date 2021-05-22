This is the cheapest gas in Fort Worth right now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Modern high-rise luxury condo on the 35th floor of The Tower. A rare find with a one of a kind floorplan and magnificent views from all rooms. Very private with only 4 units on this floor. Southeast to Southwest views with electric shades and 3 deeded parking spaces. Lock-n-Leave Lifestyle located in the heart of Sundance Square!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sherri Russell, Engel & Volkers Fort Worth at 817-900-6899</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> The Neil P. Anderson building is one of the most elegant of downtown Fort Worth’s condominium buildings. This 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms unit is one of the larger floorplans and is on a corner. Huge open living, dining and kitchen with walls of windows providing abundant light. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom and large walking closets. There is also separate office and good-sized utility room tucked away. There is one parking spot with this unit and a separate monthly fee applies to it. HOA fees do include water, trash and electric. Outdoor kitchen, entertaining area and pool are on the interior of the building giving privacy to the owners while enjoying the amenities.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lori Gallagher, Burt Ladner Real Estate LLC at 817-882-6688</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Outstanding location in downtown Fort Worth! Fabulous location in the Modern Mid-Rise on the covered parking level. Commuter rails out back so you can commute to DFW, Dallas, Grapevine and other stops! Walkable to all that's cool in downtown. Easy freeway access! This precious condo is well maintained and ready for move-in! Tall ceilings! Tons of floor to ceiling windows! Bright and open with private bedroom and huge walk in closet! Bar seating and plenty of room for office or dining area! Wide doorways for ease of moving! Coat closet. Full sized washer dryer area! Granite in kitchen and bath! Larger bathroom than most! Newly polished concrete floors! City view! Gated parking! Courtyards w grills! Pet friendly!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Marymargaret Davis, Mary Margaret Davis, Broker at 817-925-1740</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Stunning townhome with rooftop deck and views of downtown Fort Worth! Close to Sundance Square, shopping, restaurants and Trinity Trails! Great lock and leave home, or perfect for those who prefer urban living in a peaceful setting. Three levels of living - guest suite, storage on the first floor, sunny kitchen open to large living area and a s on the 2nd level, Master suite and study nook with stairs to the rooftop deck is on the third level. Nice upgraded finish out! Furniture still in the home conveys to new buyers! Private rear entry garage. Nice neighborhood for walking or morning runs.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ruth Story, Keller Williams Realty at 817-329-8850</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>