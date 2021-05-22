Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Miguel, Santa Fe by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 12:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: San Miguel; Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico Southeastern Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 115 PM MDT. * At 1230 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Galisteo, or 22 miles northeast of Moriarty, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eastern Santa Fe, Eldorado At Santa Fe, Pecos, Canada De Los Alamos, Lamy, Glorieta, Galisteo, Rowe and Upper Colonias. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 284 and 311. Highway 285 between Mile Markers 265 and 290. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov