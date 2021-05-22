newsbreak-logo
San Jose, CA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in San Jose

Posted by 
San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0a88v67B00

(SAN JOSE, CA) Gas prices vary across in the San Jose area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $2.20 per gallon.

Texaco at 545 W Alma Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1747 N 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:06 AM, Saturday, the average price was $4.14 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Texaco

545 W Alma Ave, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$--
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$--

Chevron

680 Commercial St, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.29
$4.44
$4.59
$4.15

Chevron

1002 N 1St St, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.45
$4.49
$4.69
$3.99

Chevron

790 Montague Expy, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.29
$4.39
$4.49
$3.99

Chevron

735 W Capitol Expy, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$--
$--
$4.09

Gas & Shop

1590 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.45
$4.05
$4.15
$4.15
card
card$3.72
$4.15
$4.25
$4.25

Moe's Stop

1604 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.48
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.58
$--
$--
$--

Moe's Stop

1948 Camden Ave, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.51
$3.71
$3.81
$3.79
card
card$3.61
$3.84
$3.91
$3.89

Gas & Shop

1655 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$4.05
$4.15
$4.15
card
card$3.66
$4.11
$4.21
$4.21

Speedway Express

1598 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$4.05
$4.15
$4.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

San Jose Sentinel

San Jose Sentinel

San Jose, CA
1K+
Followers
528
Post
294K+
Views
Stay connected with local breaking news happening in San Jose, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

San Jose, CA

Gas prices in San Jose just hit a 7-year high

If gas prices in San Jose seem sky high, that's because they are. In the past week, gas prices at the city's service stations rose an average of 2.1 cents to hit $4.15 a gallon Monday, according to gasoline research site GasBuddy. That's a level San Jose drivers haven't seen on a May 17 in any year since 2014.
San Jose, CA Posted by
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose raises illegal dumping fine to $10,000

(Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) (SAN JOSE, Calif.) On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council voted unanimously to increase the illegal dumping fine to $10,000 for each offense. Previously the city used a tiered system of fines, including $2,500 for the first offense and going up to $10,000 for a third offense.
California Statefuelcellsworks.com

North County Transit District (NCTD) To Construct A Hydrogen Fueling Station In Oceanside California

Oceanside, CA – Today, the North County Transit District (NCTD) announced that the California Energy Commission (CEC) has awarded the District a $4 million grant to construct a hydrogen fueling station at the agency’s West Division BREEZE Facility in Oceanside. Once constructed, this station will have the capacity to support up to 50 hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses bringing the District closer toward achieving its goal of transitioning its entire fleet to zero-emission buses by 2042.
San Jose, CA Posted by
San Jose Sentinel

Get hired! Job openings in and around San Jose

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in San Jose: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Outside Sales Rep/Home Improvement; 3. Recruiter; 4. Research Analyst - Market Mapping; 5. Diesel Mechanic - Experience; 6. Route Delivery Driver CDL; 7. Wireless Retail Sales Associate; 8. Make up to $22/hour - Deliver with DoorDash; 9. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $83,000/Year;
San Jose, CA Posted by
San Jose Sentinel

Take a look at these homes on the market in San Jose

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Stunning Downtown San Jose Condo In Move In Condition! Near San Pedro Square and other popular venues, this modern, end-unit condo sits in small, quiet complex & courtyard. Wonderfully maintained, it's appealing features incld. super low HOA dues, attached one car gar, & additional parkng. Go up a set of stairs to the condo's open floorplan with light and bright living room, sliding windows and glass door opens to a spacious balcony patio. Fresh paint, warm wood floors brighten the space, modern features include AC, stainless steel appliances, dbl sinks in the bathroom, & large laundry room w/washr/dryr/storage. Well-appointed kitchen, generously-sized bedrooms, all of your needs and desires will be covered. Beautiful granite counters, breakfast bar & retreat to the owners suite with access to a walk-in closet & large ensuite. Exceptional location,easy access to VTA Light Rail, Caltrain, or nearby freeways, SAP center, Rose Garden, SJSU, SCU, & future Google transit village!<p><strong>For open house information, contact James Endo, KW Bay Area Estates at 408-560-9000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzMwOTAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Welcome to 1431 Forrestal Avenue located in this little hidden pocket of Rosemary Gardens! This perfectly 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home has been maintained very well and is ready for a new owner. Features Hardwood Floors, Double Pane Windows, Recessed Lights, New Shutters, Granite Counter Top, State of the art Gas Range and Hood. Low Maintenance back yard with a shed that can be used for storage or a workshop. Minutes to downtown San Jose and Minetta International Airport. Provides Great Central Access to Silicon Valley, Major Freeways (101,85,87) public transportation, tech companies including the planned Google Village in downtown San Jose. A MUST SEE!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Mardin Amiri, eXp Realty of California Inc. at 888-584-9427ex119</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzExNjUlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Meticulously maintained Spanish Bungalow in a desirable Central San Jose neighborhood. Experience the charm/character of the 1930s along w/a clean, modern, updated look. This home has been thoughtfully updated, including efforts to maintain the vintage feel of the original property. Vibrant Californian/Mexican rustic design blending timeless architectural details and modern contemporary conveniences. Features include; gourmet kitchen w/a Bertazzoni gas oven-range, Miele dishwasher w/integrated panel, Liebherr stainless refrigerator, Quartzite LUMIX slab counter, hand-painted clay tile backsplash, custom frameless Walnut cabinetry w/leather/stainless steel hardware, Saltillo paver floor tiles and a cheery breakfast alcove w/built-in beverage center w/wet-bar. Enjoy all California has to offer in your manicured/private outdoor living area complete w/terracotta tile patio, stained wood/metal privacy fencing and expansive basketweave pattern brick driveway for those larger gatherings.<p><strong>For open house information, contact John Guidace, Sereno at 408-295-3111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzM2NDQlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> This luxurious, spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium is perfect for a working professional in the center of a High Tech Employer area. This 871 sq. ft. bright lower-level unit has been very well-kept, and is move-in ready! New carpet throughout, in-unit laundry, and 1 dedicated parking garage spot. Easy access to highways 280 and 85. Proximity to Apple Campus, De Anza College, shopping, dining, and Safeway. Ideal commute to high-tech employers. Stellar schools - Chester W. Nimitz Elementary, Cupertino Middle, Homestead High.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Mario Ramirez, KW Bay Area Estates at 408-560-9000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MjU3OTklMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>