Gas savings: The cheapest station in San Jose

Stunning Downtown San Jose Condo In Move In Condition! Near San Pedro Square and other popular venues, this modern, end-unit condo sits in small, quiet complex & courtyard. Wonderfully maintained, it's appealing features incld. super low HOA dues, attached one car gar, & additional parkng. Go up a set of stairs to the condo's open floorplan with light and bright living room, sliding windows and glass door opens to a spacious balcony patio. Fresh paint, warm wood floors brighten the space, modern features include AC, stainless steel appliances, dbl sinks in the bathroom, & large laundry room w/washr/dryr/storage. Well-appointed kitchen, generously-sized bedrooms, all of your needs and desires will be covered. Beautiful granite counters, breakfast bar & retreat to the owners suite with access to a walk-in closet & large ensuite. Exceptional location,easy access to VTA Light Rail, Caltrain, or nearby freeways, SAP center, Rose Garden, SJSU, SCU, & future Google transit village!

Welcome to 1431 Forrestal Avenue located in this little hidden pocket of Rosemary Gardens! This perfectly 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home has been maintained very well and is ready for a new owner. Features Hardwood Floors, Double Pane Windows, Recessed Lights, New Shutters, Granite Counter Top, State of the art Gas Range and Hood. Low Maintenance back yard with a shed that can be used for storage or a workshop. Minutes to downtown San Jose and Minetta International Airport. Provides Great Central Access to Silicon Valley, Major Freeways (101,85,87) public transportation, tech companies including the planned Google Village in downtown San Jose. A MUST SEE!

Meticulously maintained Spanish Bungalow in a desirable Central San Jose neighborhood. Experience the charm/character of the 1930s along w/a clean, modern, updated look. This home has been thoughtfully updated, including efforts to maintain the vintage feel of the original property. Vibrant Californian/Mexican rustic design blending timeless architectural details and modern contemporary conveniences. Features include; gourmet kitchen w/a Bertazzoni gas oven-range, Miele dishwasher w/integrated panel, Liebherr stainless refrigerator, Quartzite LUMIX slab counter, hand-painted clay tile backsplash, custom frameless Walnut cabinetry w/leather/stainless steel hardware, Saltillo paver floor tiles and a cheery breakfast alcove w/built-in beverage center w/wet-bar. Enjoy all California has to offer in your manicured/private outdoor living area complete w/terracotta tile patio, stained wood/metal privacy fencing and expansive basketweave pattern brick driveway for those larger gatherings.

This luxurious, spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium is perfect for a working professional in the center of a High Tech Employer area. This 871 sq. ft. bright lower-level unit has been very well-kept, and is move-in ready! New carpet throughout, in-unit laundry, and 1 dedicated parking garage spot. Easy access to highways 280 and 85. Proximity to Apple Campus, De Anza College, shopping, dining, and Safeway. Ideal commute to high-tech employers. Stellar schools - Chester W. Nimitz Elementary, Cupertino Middle, Homestead High.