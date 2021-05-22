Gas savings: The cheapest station in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) Gas prices vary across in the San Jose area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $2.20 per gallon.

Texaco at 545 W Alma Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1747 N 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:06 AM, Saturday, the average price was $4.14 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Texaco 545 W Alma Ave, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ -- card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ --

Chevron 680 Commercial St, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ 4.44 $ 4.59 $ 4.15

Chevron 1002 N 1St St, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.45 $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 3.99

Chevron 790 Montague Expy, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 3.99

Chevron 735 W Capitol Expy, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ -- $ 4.09

Gas & Shop 1590 Mckee Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.45 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 4.15 card card $ 3.72 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.25

Moe's Stop 1604 Mckee Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.48 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.58 $ -- $ -- $ --

Moe's Stop 1948 Camden Ave, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.81 $ 3.79 card card $ 3.61 $ 3.84 $ 3.91 $ 3.89

Gas & Shop 1655 Mckee Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 4.15 card card $ 3.66 $ 4.11 $ 4.21 $ 4.21

Speedway Express 1598 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 4.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.