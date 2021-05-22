newsbreak-logo
Portland, OR

Portland gas at $2.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Portland Report
Portland Report
 2 days ago
(PORTLAND, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Portland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.50 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Chevron at 6230 S Macadam Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.49 at Chevron at 2110 Nw Lovejoy St , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:01 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.47 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

ARCO

3840 Se Belmont St, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.45
$3.55
$3.65
$3.09
card
card$3.59
$3.69
$3.79
$3.25

Space Age

5840 Se 17Th Ave, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$3.09

Fastrak

5710 Ne Fremont St, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.15
$3.49
$3.69
$--
card
card$3.45
$3.75
$3.95
$--

Shell

5434 Se 72Nd Ave, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.57
$3.79
$3.15

Fastrak

2431 Ne Broadway St, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$--
card
card$3.36
$3.49
$3.69
$--

76

5429 N Interstate Ave, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.59
$3.19

Space Age

6503 Se 52Nd Ave , Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Fred Meyer

4718 Se 82Nd Ave, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.53
$3.63
$3.19

Safeway

10550 Se 42Nd Ave, Milwaukie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.21
$3.36
$3.51
$3.19
card
card$3.31
$3.46
$3.61
$3.29

Space Age

4140 Se Harrison St , Milwaukie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.45
$3.6
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:01 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

