Portland gas at $2.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PORTLAND, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Portland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.50 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Chevron at 6230 S Macadam Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.49 at Chevron at 2110 Nw Lovejoy St , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:01 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.47 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

ARCO 3840 Se Belmont St, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.45 $ 3.55 $ 3.65 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Space Age 5840 Se 17Th Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Fastrak 5710 Ne Fremont St, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ -- card card $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ --

Shell 5434 Se 72Nd Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.57 $ 3.79 $ 3.15

Fastrak 2431 Ne Broadway St, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ -- card card $ 3.36 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ --

76 5429 N Interstate Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Space Age 6503 Se 52Nd Ave , Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fred Meyer 4718 Se 82Nd Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ 3.63 $ 3.19

Safeway 10550 Se 42Nd Ave, Milwaukie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.21 $ 3.36 $ 3.51 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.31 $ 3.46 $ 3.61 $ 3.29

Space Age 4140 Se Harrison St , Milwaukie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.45 $ 3.6 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:01 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.