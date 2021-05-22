Pleasanton gas at $3.35 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PLEASANTON, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Pleasanton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.54 per gallon.

Sunol Super Stop at 3004 Andrade Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.35 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 809 E Stanley Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:25 AM, Saturday, the average price was $4.28 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunol Super Stop 3004 Andrade Rd, Sunol

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ 3.87 card card $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 4.27 $ 3.97

76 1175 Catalina Dr, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 3.87 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.12

Angle Petroleum 2008 1St St, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.97

Costco 2800 Independence Dr, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.92 $ -- $ 4.19 $ --

Pleasanton Gas Station 707 Main St, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.97

Grafco 1309 Portola Ave, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99 card card $ -- $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99

Speedway 1619 1St St, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.09

76 6401 Dublin Blvd, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ --

ARCO 899 Rincon Ave, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ --

ARCO 785 E Stanley Blvd, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.12 $ 4.35 $ 4.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.