Pleasanton gas at $3.35 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Tri-Valley Tribune
 2 days ago
(PLEASANTON, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Pleasanton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.54 per gallon.

Sunol Super Stop at 3004 Andrade Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.35 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 809 E Stanley Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:25 AM, Saturday, the average price was $4.28 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunol Super Stop

3004 Andrade Rd, Sunol
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.87
$4.07
$4.17
$3.87
card
card$3.97
$4.17
$4.27
$3.97

76

1175 Catalina Dr, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$3.87
card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.12

Angle Petroleum

2008 1St St, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.97

Costco

2800 Independence Dr, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.92
$--
$4.19
$--

Pleasanton Gas Station

707 Main St, Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.97

Grafco

1309 Portola Ave, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99
card
card$--
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99

Speedway

1619 1St St, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.09

76

6401 Dublin Blvd, Dublin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.49
$4.59
$--

ARCO

899 Rincon Ave, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$--

ARCO

785 E Stanley Blvd, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.12
$4.35
$4.49
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Tri-Valley Tribune, you get fast and free local news from Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and other neighboring cities. Whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

