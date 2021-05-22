Walnut Creek gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Walnut Creek area offering savings of $1.90 per gallon.

Kwik Serv at 1387 S California Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 3523 Mt Diablo Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:41 AM, Saturday, the average price was $4.17 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Serv 1387 S California Blvd, Walnut Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.69 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.79

Mobil 2898 Willow Pass Rd, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.94 $ 4.27 $ -- $ 4.17

Costco 2400 Monument Blvd, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 4.09 $ 3.69

Bonfare 2800 Grant St, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.09

Flyers 1599 Newell Ave, Walnut Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.85 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.79

Mobil 1611 Newell Ave, Walnut Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.79 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 3.89

Valero 3598 Willow Pass Rd, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

ARCO 2686 Pleasant Hill Rd, Pleasant Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ --

World 2211 Monument Blvd, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ --

Stars 398 Rheem Blvd, Moraga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.