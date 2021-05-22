newsbreak-logo
Walnut Creek, CA

Walnut Creek gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
 2 days ago
(WALNUT CREEK, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Walnut Creek area offering savings of $1.90 per gallon.

Kwik Serv at 1387 S California Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 3523 Mt Diablo Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:41 AM, Saturday, the average price was $4.17 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Serv

1387 S California Blvd, Walnut Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$3.99
$4.09
$3.69
card
card$4.05
$4.09
$4.19
$3.79

Mobil

2898 Willow Pass Rd, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.94
$4.27
$--
$4.17

Costco

2400 Monument Blvd, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$4.09
$3.69

Bonfare

2800 Grant St, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.99
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$4.09

Flyers

1599 Newell Ave, Walnut Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.85
card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$3.79

Mobil

1611 Newell Ave, Walnut Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.09
$4.19
$3.79
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$3.89

Valero

3598 Willow Pass Rd, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$4.09
$4.19
$--
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--

ARCO

2686 Pleasant Hill Rd, Pleasant Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.19
$4.39
$--
card
card$3.99
$4.25
$4.45
$--

World

2211 Monument Blvd, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$--
card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$--

Stars

398 Rheem Blvd, Moraga
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.19
$4.29
$--
card
card$3.99
$4.29
$4.39
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Contra Costa Today

Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek, CA
With Contra Costa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Contra Costa County, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

East Bay MUD adjusts drought storage plan

(Brook Mitchell / Getty Images) (CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) officials and its 1.4 million customers are bracing for a daunting wildfire season amid ongoing drought, exacerbated by climate change after telling customers two weeks ago to cut water usage by ten percent.
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek daily weather forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Walnut Creek: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Get weather-ready — Walnut Creek’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Walnut Creek: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Walnut Creek, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Walnut Creek holding a joint study session on dealership development

Walnut Creek officials will hold a large joint session Tuesday to discuss Toyota Walnut Creek’s plan to convert six acres of its property north of Ygnacio Valley Road into a mixed-use development with approximately 600 units of housing. The Walnut Creek City Council, planning commission, design review commission, and transportation...
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Check out these homes for sale in Walnut Creek now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Vivian Ho - 510-882-6377 - This sunny 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom Oakland home has been thoughtfully updated with stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Get creative in the kitchen with newer 4-burner gas range. Unwind in the sun-drenched backyard, which features a lemon tree and California avocado tree, ready to be harvested soon. The front porch and the living room offer peek-a-boo city views. There is a park right across the street for your convenience. The garage offers ample storage! Located near 880 and Fruitvale BART station, local markets and restaurants nearby.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Vivian Ho, eXp Realty of California at 888-832-7179</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Peter Liu - Agt: 925-7080947 - Fully remodeled beautiful single family home with huge fenced yard. Residential with slight commercial use property, eligible for Fannie Mae or Freddy Mac home financing. Live there and have you business too. On San Pablo Ave. Walk to shops, restaurants, public transportation. Near Berkeley Bowl, the 4th street shopping district and San Pablo Park.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Peter Liu, RE/MAX Accord at 925-283-9200</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmF5JTIwRWFzdCUyQyUyMENvbnRyYSUyMENvc3RhJTJDJTIwYnJpZGdlTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUJBRU9SQ0EtNDA5MzE3MjIlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Michael Gourkani - Agt: 925-3519207 - Great investment opportunity for owner to occupies in one and rent the other 2 units. "OR" for a large extended family for each to have their own space - This property is consistent of 2 units apartment one upstairs an one downstairs - each unit has 3 large bedrooms, 1 bath, large living area in each unit, one car garage, with large separate storage building per each unit. Approximate size of each unit is about 1,100 Sq-Ft with it's own privacy. Each unit pays for their own utilities, 4 parking spaces to accommodate the occupants of each unit, also a much larger lot than public record shows, Wrought Iron Security fence and gate for safety and security, Property is centrally located to Highway 580, to interstate I-80, close to BART, AIRPORT & other Transportation options. Close to Schools, Churches, Shopping centers, restaurants & entertainment.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Michael Gourkani, Main Street Realty at 925-679-8357</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmF5JTIwRWFzdCUyQyUyMENvbnRyYSUyMENvc3RhJTJDJTIwYnJpZGdlTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUJBRU9SQ0EtNDA5NDA1MjklMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Jonathan Minerick - 888-400-2513 - This modern end unit with tasteful finishes is located in the Jingletown neighborhood near several coffee shops, grocery stores, restaurants, parks and transportation options, offering all of the benefits of urban living without compromising on space or comfort.A thoughtful floor plan with bonus front room provides great flexibility and privacy with plenty of room to breathe.Enjoy keyless entry, a deeded parking space with EV charging, gigabit internet connection, smart thermostats, in-unit laundry, luxury laminate flooring and an on-site fitness center. As an added bonus, unit may come furnished if desired.Whether you're dining al fresco from your private balcony, kayaking down the tranquil Oakland Estuary, biking to the beach, BARTing to the city or simply admiring the wonders of this vibrant community, you'll be pleased to call this place home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jonathan Minerick, HOMECOIN.COM at 888-400-2513</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Contra Costa County, CAEast Bay Times

Home sales in Contra Costa County, May 15

253 Remington Loop, Danville; $3 million; 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in 3,308 square feet; built in 1977 on 0.44 acres; renovated house offers many features, including hardwood walnut planks throughout, high ceilings, triple-pane windows with blinds in between, French doors and built-ins; gourmet kitchen has top-of-the-line stainless-steel appliances, marble mosaic, granite countertops, island, warming drawer and walk-in pantry; family room boasts hearth fireplace, custom cabinetry, sound system and wet bar; backyard has redwoods, solar pebbled pool and spa, terraced yard, meditation retreat structure, antique greenhouse, firepits with conversation areas, flagstone patio, custom lighting, leathered granite countertop, outdoor kitchen, flagstone steps and walkways, and views of Mount Diablo.
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Forecast: The next 4 days in Walnut Creek

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Walnut Creek: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny;
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Walnut Creek: Tuesday, May 11: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Wednesday, May 12: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;