Manhattan, NY

Manhattan gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48AzII_0a88v1hY00

(MANHATTAN, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Manhattan, you could be saving up to $1.45 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 2525 Third Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.24 at Shell at 1855 1St Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Manhattan area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Gasolina

163 Bruckner Blvd, The Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.06
$3.39
$--

Fuel 4

596 Grove St, Jersey City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.13
$3.23
$3.19

Power Gas

362 Tonnele Ave, Jersey City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.91
$3.05
$3.13
$3.13
card
card$2.85
$2.99
$3.33
$--

Speedway

1401 Willow Ave, Hoboken
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.37
$--

Petroleum

1165 Ogden Ave, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.07
$3.27
$--

Ultimate

1030 Washington Ave, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.07
$3.27
$--

Ultimate Quality Fuel

1314 Sedgwick Ave, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.07
$--
$--

Speedway

590 Luis Munoz Marin Blvd, Jersey City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.37
$--

Speedway

2295 Nj-4 E, Fort Lee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.03
$3.28
$3.13

BP

1400 Park Ave, Hoboken
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.15
$3.35
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:00 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

