Manhattan gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MANHATTAN, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Manhattan, you could be saving up to $1.45 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 2525 Third Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.24 at Shell at 1855 1St Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Manhattan area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Gasolina 163 Bruckner Blvd, The Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.06 $ 3.39 $ --

Fuel 4 596 Grove St, Jersey City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.13 $ 3.23 $ 3.19

Power Gas 362 Tonnele Ave, Jersey City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ 3.05 $ 3.13 $ 3.13 card card $ 2.85 $ 2.99 $ 3.33 $ --

Speedway 1401 Willow Ave, Hoboken

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ --

Petroleum 1165 Ogden Ave, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ --

Ultimate 1030 Washington Ave, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ --

Ultimate Quality Fuel 1314 Sedgwick Ave, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ -- $ --

Speedway 590 Luis Munoz Marin Blvd, Jersey City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ --

Speedway 2295 Nj-4 E, Fort Lee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.03 $ 3.28 $ 3.13

BP 1400 Park Ave, Hoboken

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:00 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.