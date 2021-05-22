Bronx gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.49 per gallon
(BRONX, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Bronx area offering savings of $1.49 per gallon.
Costco at 1 Industrial Ln was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1929 Bruckner Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.26.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:01 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.11 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$3.11
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.13
$3.33
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.09
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.06
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.07
$3.27
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.07
$3.27
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.07
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.03
$3.28
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.13
$3.33
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$--
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:43 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.