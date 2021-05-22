Bronx gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.49 per gallon

(BRONX, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Bronx area offering savings of $1.49 per gallon.

Costco at 1 Industrial Ln was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1929 Bruckner Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.26.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:01 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.11 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1 Industrial Ln, New Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.11 $ --

Global 3400-08 Baychester Ave, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.13 $ 3.33 $ 2.99

BJ's 5 Secor Ln, Pelham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.09 $ 2.95

Gasolina 163 Bruckner Blvd, The Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.06 $ 3.39 $ --

Ultimate 1030 Washington Ave, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ --

Petroleum 1165 Ogden Ave, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ --

Ultimate Quality Fuel 1314 Sedgwick Ave, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.07 $ -- $ --

Speedway 2295 Nj-4 E, Fort Lee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.03 $ 3.28 $ 3.13

Gulf 1805 Webster Ave, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.13 $ 3.33 $ --

Gulf 135 E 3Rd St, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:43 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.