Bronx, NY

Bronx gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.49 per gallon

The Bronx Beacon
 2 days ago
(BRONX, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Bronx area offering savings of $1.49 per gallon.

Costco at 1 Industrial Ln was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1929 Bruckner Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.26.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:01 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.11 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

1 Industrial Ln, New Rochelle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$3.11
$--

Global

3400-08 Baychester Ave, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.13
$3.33
$2.99

BJ's

5 Secor Ln, Pelham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.09
$2.95

Gasolina

163 Bruckner Blvd, The Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.06
$3.39
$--

Ultimate

1030 Washington Ave, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.07
$3.27
$--

Petroleum

1165 Ogden Ave, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.07
$3.27
$--

Ultimate Quality Fuel

1314 Sedgwick Ave, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.07
$--
$--

Speedway

2295 Nj-4 E, Fort Lee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.03
$3.28
$3.13

Gulf

1805 Webster Ave, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.13
$3.33
$--

Gulf

135 E 3Rd St, Mount Vernon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$--
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:43 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bronx, NY
ABOUT

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

I don't know about you but I'm starting to get nervous about rising gas prices and just how high they are going to get this year, especially with the recent news from a group of New York State Senators who have introduced a bill to increase the state's gas tax from its current 43.12 cents per gallon to 55 cents. That's a big jump!