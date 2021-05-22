newsbreak-logo
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn gas at $2.29 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Brooklyn Beat
Brooklyn Beat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0a88uz1u00

(BROOKLYN, NY) According to Brooklyn gas price data, you could be saving up to $2.01 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gas Sale at 68-27 Woodhaven Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.29 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.3 at Shell at 9612 Seaview Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Brooklyn area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.11 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Gas Sale

68-27 Woodhaven Blvd, Queens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.19
$3.29
$3.99
card
card$3.07
$3.29
$3.33
$4.09

Speedway

590 Luis Munoz Marin Blvd, Jersey City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.37
$--

Shell

1740 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.25
$3.49
$--
card
card$2.99
$3.35
$3.59
$--

Shell

460 Mother Gaston Blvd, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$--

76

3170 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.15
$3.29
$--

Grand Slam Wash and Gas

640 S Conduit Blvd, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.15
$3.29
$3.29
card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.39
$3.39

Shell

895 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.25
$3.49
$3.19
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.59
$3.29

Exxon

1193 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.47
$3.67
$--
card
card$3.05
$3.57
$3.77
$--

BP

644 Bushwick Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.79
$3.89
$--
card
card$3.34
$--
$4.28
$--

Shell

2193 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.49
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:02 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn, NY
ABOUT

With Brooklyn Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

