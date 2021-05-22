Brooklyn gas at $2.29 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Top floor updated modern condo with NYC views and parking. The skylight fills your living area with light from above while the oversized windows provide a view of the NYC Skyline from the living room and the bedroom. Your oasis has a recently remodeled bathroom, granite and stainless kitchen and engineered hardwood flooring throughout. There is abundant storage with a double coat and pantry closet as well as a California walk-in-closet in the bedroom and additional space for personal storage in the garage. In-home washer/dryer and space for a work from home desk and quiet central air and heat, allow you to multitask and get it all done if that is your wish. Modern elevator building with recently updated halls and lobby and a fitness room. Close to shopping and many transit recreation, craft and activity options. PATH train, Light Rail, Ferry, Bus and Car Parking! Some rooms staged. Your private balcony provides beautiful views of Maxwell Park, the Hudson River and the New York City skyline. The separate den provides you the flexibility of creating an ideal work from home office or 3rd bedroom option. The fully equipped open chef's kitchen is perfect for prepping and serving gourmet meals, with granite counters and breakfast bar, Stainless steel appliances and terrific storage space. A spacious master suite offers luxurious designer spa like bath features and four separate custom closets. The large second bedroom features floor to ceiling windows and sliding door access to your private balcony. Hoboken's State of the Art Maxwell Place community features 24hr concierge, private shuttle to PATH, 2 gyms, 2 pools, 2 children's playrooms, elevator, community room with theater and DIRECT NYC VIEWS, landscaped roof gardens with bbq's fireplace and tv. Uptown ferry and bus to NYC just around the corner. Deeded garage parking onsite. This beautiful home offers an ideal blend of a tranquil living space surrounded by the vibrant energy of the many shops, restaurants and activities Hoboken has to offer. This is a 1,505 square foot luxury 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with an open concept floor plan that is flooded with natural light. The home features white shaker cabinets, quartz counter tops, Bosch / Thermador SS appliances, 8" wide oak hard wood floors, central air and on demand hot water system. This steal and concrete condominium complex features a 2000 square foot backyard and a fully equipped gym. Deeded parking space includes electric vehicle charging outlet. Enjoy downtown living with close proximity to the path and ferry to NYC, buses, trains and light-rail. This home has an Open Floor plan with an Indoor Pool , Radiant Heat , Built in Speakers , and a Lovely Wood Burning Fireplace , Heated Outdoor Steps ,Security System, 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms , and outdoor Deck . Lots of Storage Space . A Must See, The House is Being Sold As IS. Great Investment Property.