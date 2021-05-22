Philadelphia gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.47 per gallon

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) According to Philadelphia gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.47 per gallon on gas.

Eastcoast at 2474 Baird Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 8203 West Chester Pike, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:05 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.14.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Eastcoast 2474 Baird Blvd, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.22 $ 3.34 $ 2.92

BP 1839 Admiral Wilson Blvd, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Speedway 6807 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.09 $ 3.25 $ 3.19

Wawa 5221 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.41 $ 3.51 $ 3.13

United Gas 3611 River Rd, Pennsauken

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Amera 2885 Mount Ephraim Ave, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ -- $ --

Wawa 2290 Clement Ave, Pennsauken

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.43 $ 3.53 $ 3.16

Conoco 8005 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.19

Sunoco 4600 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.69

Sunoco 4601 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:05 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.