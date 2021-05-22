Philadelphia gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.47 per gallon

newsbreak-logo
(PHILADELPHIA, PA) According to Philadelphia gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.47 per gallon on gas.

Eastcoast at 2474 Baird Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 8203 West Chester Pike, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:05 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.14.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Eastcoast

2474 Baird Blvd, Camden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.22
$3.34
$2.92

BP

1839 Admiral Wilson Blvd, Camden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.39
$3.49
$3.19

Speedway

6807 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.09
$3.25
$3.19

Wawa

5221 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.41
$3.51
$3.13

United Gas

3611 River Rd, Pennsauken
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.09
$--
$--

Amera

2885 Mount Ephraim Ave, Camden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$--
$--

Wawa

2290 Clement Ave, Pennsauken
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.43
$3.53
$3.16

Conoco

8005 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.29
$--
$3.19

Sunoco

4600 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$3.69
$3.69

Sunoco

4601 Walnut St, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.65
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:05 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

