This is the cheapest gas in Baltimore right now

(BALTIMORE, MD) Depending on where you fill up in Baltimore, you could be saving up to $1.23 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BJ's at 4701 O'Donnell St. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.0 at Exxon at 7301 Mcclean Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:07 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BJ's 4701 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 3.01

Carroll Motor Fuels 6207 N Charles St, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

Sunoco 400 Russell St, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ --

BP 5320 York Rd, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Carroll Motor Fuels 5627 York Rd, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ -- card card $ 2.93 $ 3.13 $ 3.33 $ --

Evergreen 5609 Harford Rd, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.21 $ 3.41 $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ --

Crown 6122 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ -- card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.53 $ --

Wawa 3716 Washington Blvd , Halethorpe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.33 $ 3.44 $ 3.21

Carroll Motor Fuels 5516 Reisterstown Rd, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.41 $ 3.25 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ 3.25

Shell 4500 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.39 $ 3.25 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.45 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:02 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.