Baltimore, MD

This is the cheapest gas in Baltimore right now

The Baltimorean
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogLgm_0a88uwNj00

(BALTIMORE, MD) Depending on where you fill up in Baltimore, you could be saving up to $1.23 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BJ's at 4701 O'Donnell St. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.0 at Exxon at 7301 Mcclean Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:07 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BJ's

4701 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$3.01

Carroll Motor Fuels

6207 N Charles St, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$3.15
$3.35
$3.19
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$3.19

Sunoco

400 Russell St, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.69
$3.99
$--

BP

5320 York Rd, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Carroll Motor Fuels

5627 York Rd, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$--
card
card$2.93
$3.13
$3.33
$--

Evergreen

5609 Harford Rd, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.21
$3.41
$--
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.45
$--

Crown

6122 Edmondson Ave, Catonsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$3.49
$--
card
card$2.93
$--
$3.53
$--

Wawa

3716 Washington Blvd , Halethorpe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.33
$3.44
$3.21

Carroll Motor Fuels

5516 Reisterstown Rd, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.91
$3.21
$3.41
$3.25
card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.47
$3.25

Shell

4500 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.91
$3.21
$3.39
$3.25
card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.45
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:02 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Baltimore, MD
With The Baltimorean, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, community events, sports, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

