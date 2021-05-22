newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Food, shelter, beatings: Border city divided over migrants

By RENATA BRITO, BERNAT ARMANGUÉ
Republic
 3 days ago

CEUTA, Spain — Residents of Spain’s multi-ethnic city of Ceuta are used to being in the news every time the fragile alliance between Spain and Morocco shakes up. For many “Ceutis,” as locals are known, that comes with being a speck of a European nation in North Africa. The city is culturally closely intertwined with Morocco, with Muslims making over 40% of its population, but also separated from it by high perimeter fences that set apart the two extremes of poverty and prosperity.

www.therepublic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beatings#Deportation#Ramadan#Border Control#Muslims#Armed Men#Ceuta#European#Ceuta#Solidarity#Algerian#The World Bank#Anti Moroccan#The Polisario Front#Ap#African Migrants#Shelter#Cashless Migrants#People#Muslim Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Immigrationsandiegouniontribune.com

Spain returns over 6,600 migrants to Morocco in border spat

CEUTA, Spain — Over 6,600 of the more than 8,000 migrants who swam or jumped over border fences into one of Spain’s North African enclaves this week have been sent back to Morocco, authorities said Friday. No fresh arrivals were recorded for the second day in a row in Ceuta,...
ImmigrationPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Migrant surge on Spain-Morocco border brings more suffering

FNIDEQ, Morocco — (AP) — They are desperate teenagers and jobless men. They come from Morocco’s coastal towns, its mountainous east or even farther away — from sub-Saharan Africa. And they all converged on the border town of Fnideq this week, part of an extraordinary mass effort to swim or scale barbed-wire fences to get into Spain for a chance at a new life.
ImmigrationThe Guardian

Hundreds of child migrants crammed into warehouses in Ceuta

Hundreds of children and teenagers are crammed into warehouses or sleeping rough in city parks in the Spanish north African enclave of Ceuta as their fate remains up in the air days after thousands of migrants arrived in the city. 8,000 migrants last week crossed into the seven-square mile territory...
ImmigrationArkansas Online

Spanish enclave residents react to flood of migrants

CEUTA, Spain -- Residents of Spain's multi-ethnic city of Ceuta are used to being in the news every time the fragile alliance between Spain and Morocco shakes up. For many "Ceutis," as locals are known, that comes with being a speck of a European nation in North Africa. The city is culturally closely intertwined with Morocco, with Muslims making over 40% of its population, but also separated from it by high perimeter fences that set apart the two extremes of poverty and prosperity.
ImmigrationPosted by
AFP

Tensions ease on Spain-Morocco border but migrant row rankles

The seas were calm along the Moroccan-Spanish frontier late Wednesday with no sign of swimmers trying to reach Spain's north African Ceuta enclave after a record 8,000 arrivals in just one day. Spanish authorities were caught by surprise when large numbers of people began flooding across the frontier on Monday as the Moroccan border forces looked the other way, quickly leaving the tiny territory overwhelmed. Vowing to "restore order" along its borders, Spain quickly bolstered security measures, sending in troops and police reinforcements who were deployed along the frontier. It has also been sending the arrivals home, with the Spanish government delegation in Ceuta giving an updated figure of 5,600.
Immigrationkelo.com

Spain seeks help to relocate children from Ceuta migrant crisis

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s government pleaded with mainland regions on Wednesday to relieve crammed reception centres for minors in the North African enclave of Ceuta where some 1,500 children and teenagers crossed this week from Morocco. A source familiar with the talks said the Social Rights Ministry had held an...
WorldBBC

Ceuta: Spain sends troops as 8,000 migrants enter enclave

Spain has deployed troops after record numbers of migrants entered its north African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco. Some 8,000 people have reached Ceuta in two days, Spanish officials say. They say the migrants - who include about 1,500 minors - either swam around the border fences that jut out...
ImmigrationArkansas Online

Uncertainty greets weary migrants in Spain's African enclave

CEUTA, Spain -- Thousands of migrants who have become pawns in a diplomatic spat between Morocco and Spain awoke to an uncertain future on Wednesday, after sleeping where they could find shelter following their massive border breach to reach the European country's north African enclave of Ceuta. Social services for...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Woman volunteer in Spain abused online for hugging exhausted migrant

Video of a Red Cross volunteer embracing a sobbing, exhausted migrant who swam from Morocco to Spain’s North African enclave Ceuta touched many.However, two days after it went viral on social media, Luna Reyes, the Red Cross worker, has closed her Twitter account after she was subjected to xenophobic and sexist abuse for hugging the man, thought to be Senegalese.The video emerged after about 8,000 Moroccans, including small children and entire families, poured through security fences at the border with Ceuta on Monday.“I don’t believe in any God, but I am sure that if I lived through the situations...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Young migrant uses plastic bottles to stay afloat as he tries to reach Ceuta

A boy has been seen using plastic bottles to stay afloat while out at sea trying to reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa. The child, who appears to be around 13 to 14 years old, appears to be crying while in the water around the city, which has seen a surge in migrant arrivals this week. Thousands have swum or climbed over a fence to make it onto European soil in recent days. Around 1,500 migrants who made the crossing into Ceuta from Morocco this week are believed to be children and teenagers. In devestating footage...
ImmigrationBBC

Ceuta migrants: The photos that captured Spain's attention

Photos have been shared in Spain showing the human side of the migrant crisis in Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta this week. Some 8,000 people including children swam or waded around the border fence to enter Spanish territory from Morocco. Thousands were later returned to Morocco. 'I said goodbye...
ImmigrationImperial Valley Press Online

Around 3,000 Moroccan migrants cross into Spanish territory

MADRID (AP) — Around 3,000 Moroccans, a third of whom were presumed to be minors according to Spanish authorities, swam and used inflatable boats Monday to cross into Ceuta, the largest number of migrant arrivals in a single day into Spain's enclave in northern Africa. A young male drowned attempting...