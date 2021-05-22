Fairfield gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(FAIRFIELD, CT) According to Fairfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.96 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Star Fuels at 350 Jennings Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.85 at Mobil at 2120 Black Rock Tpke, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fairfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.05 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.09
$3.19
$2.97
|card
card$2.93
$3.17
$3.27
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.93
$3.09
$3.19
$3.05
|card
card$2.93
$3.09
$3.19
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.17
$3.39
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.13
$3.33
$--
|card
card$3.03
$3.19
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.17
$3.39
$2.99
|card
card$3.07
$3.27
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.19
$3.29
$3.13
|card
card$3.03
$3.25
$3.35
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$3.13
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.55
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.49
$3.69
$3.19
|card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.69
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:59 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.