Fairfield gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XV87h_0a88uucH00

(FAIRFIELD, CT) According to Fairfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.96 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Star Fuels at 350 Jennings Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.85 at Mobil at 2120 Black Rock Tpke, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fairfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Star Fuels

350 Jennings Rd, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.09
$3.19
$2.97
card
card$2.93
$3.17
$3.27
$3.05

Massey

40 Hollister Ave, Bridgeport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$3.09
$3.19
$3.05
card
card$2.93
$3.09
$3.19
$3.05

Speedway

169 North Ave, Bridgeport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$3.69
$3.09

Wheels

440 Lordship Blvd, Stratford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.17
$3.39
$3.15

Mercury

1830 Post Rd E, Westport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.13
$3.33
$--
card
card$3.03
$3.19
$3.39
$--

Shell

2424 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.17
$3.39
$2.99
card
card$3.07
$3.27
$3.49
$3.09

Sunoco

322 Post Rd E, Westport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.19
$3.29
$3.13
card
card$3.03
$3.25
$3.35
$3.19

Exxon

1510 Post Rd E , Westport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$3.13
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.55
$3.19

Gulf

1598 Capitol Ave, Bridgeport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Exxon

565 Lindley St, Bridgeport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.49
$3.69
$3.19
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.69
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:59 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

