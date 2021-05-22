Fairfield gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(FAIRFIELD, CT) According to Fairfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.96 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Star Fuels at 350 Jennings Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.85 at Mobil at 2120 Black Rock Tpke, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fairfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Star Fuels 350 Jennings Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 2.97 card card $ 2.93 $ 3.17 $ 3.27 $ 3.05

Massey 40 Hollister Ave, Bridgeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.05 card card $ 2.93 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.05

Speedway 169 North Ave, Bridgeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Wheels 440 Lordship Blvd, Stratford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.17 $ 3.39 $ 3.15

Mercury 1830 Post Rd E, Westport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.13 $ 3.33 $ -- card card $ 3.03 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

Shell 2424 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.17 $ 3.39 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Sunoco 322 Post Rd E, Westport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.13 card card $ 3.03 $ 3.25 $ 3.35 $ 3.19

Exxon 1510 Post Rd E , Westport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.13 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.19

Gulf 1598 Capitol Ave, Bridgeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Exxon 565 Lindley St, Bridgeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:59 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.