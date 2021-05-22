Warriors’ offseason questions: Steph Curry’s extension, Wiseman’s future and the draft
After the final seconds of Friday night’s loss to the Grizzlies and the Warriors’ season ticked off the clock, Stephen Curry, a towel draped over his head, and Draymond Green embraced. Having tried to carry an undermanned group that outperformed expectations over the last couple of months one last time, it was a fitting end for Golden State’s leaders as they walked to the locker room for the last time this season.www.paradisepost.com