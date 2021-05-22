Seattle gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.42 per gallon

(SEATTLE, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Seattle, you could be saving up to $1.42 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 4401 4Th Ave S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 8401 Ne 12Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.41.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Seattle area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 4401 4Th Ave S, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Shree's 7801 Detroit Sw, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.09

APP 6760 W Marginal Way Sw, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

76 4600 Fremont Ave N, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.55 $ 3.65 $ 3.75 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.65 $ 3.75 $ 3.85 $ 3.29

Chevron 8819 14Th Ave S , Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ -- $ 3.39

Shell 9525 14Th Ave S, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ -- $ 3.39

Gull 3215 4Th Ave S, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.68 $ 3.78 $ 3.88 $ 3.35

Sinclair 3002 Beacon Ave S, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ -- card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ --

ARCO 2802 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.69 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.49

Chevron 8506 5Th Ave Ne, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.46 card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.56

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:05 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.