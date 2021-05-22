newsbreak-logo
Seattle gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.42 per gallon

Posted by 
Seattle News Alert
Seattle News Alert
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptpNu_0a88ury600

(SEATTLE, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Seattle, you could be saving up to $1.42 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 4401 4Th Ave S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 8401 Ne 12Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.41.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Seattle area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

4401 4Th Ave S, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$--

Shree's

7801 Detroit Sw, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$3.79
$3.89
$2.99
card
card$3.09
$3.89
$3.99
$3.09

APP

6760 W Marginal Way Sw, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$--
$--
$3.19

76

4600 Fremont Ave N, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.55
$3.65
$3.75
$3.29
card
card$3.65
$3.75
$3.85
$3.29

Chevron

8819 14Th Ave S , Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.19
$--
$3.29
card
card$3.99
$4.29
$--
$3.39

Shell

9525 14Th Ave S, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.89
$--
$3.29
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$--
$3.39

Gull

3215 4Th Ave S, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.68
$3.78
$3.88
$3.35

Sinclair

3002 Beacon Ave S, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$3.59
$3.79
$--
card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$--

ARCO

2802 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.39
card
card$3.69
$3.95
$4.15
$3.49

Chevron

8506 5Th Ave Ne, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.79
$3.89
$3.46
card
card$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$3.56

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:05 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

