Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.54 per gallon

PHX Sun-Times
 2 days ago
(PHOENIX, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Phoenix, you could be saving up to $1.54 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 76 at 4102 N 27Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 5107 W Buckeye Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Phoenix area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

76

4102 N 27Th Ave, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.13
$3.43
$--

Costco

3801 N 33Rd Ave, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.25
$--

76

6002 N Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.37
$3.79
$--

Super Gasoline

5835 N 27Th Ave, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$3.12
$--
$--
card
card$2.97
$3.22
$3.77
$--

QuikTrip

2836 N 27Th Ave, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.19

ARCO

2230 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.59
$2.89

QuikTrip

2535 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.09

Pride

2440 W Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.43
$3.79
$2.89

Costco

4502 E Oak St, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$3.35
$--

76

1042 N 51St Ave, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.68
$3.89
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:01 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

