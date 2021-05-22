Phoenix gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.54 per gallon

(PHOENIX, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Phoenix, you could be saving up to $1.54 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 76 at 4102 N 27Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 5107 W Buckeye Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Phoenix area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

76 4102 N 27Th Ave, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ --

Costco 3801 N 33Rd Ave, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.25 $ --

76 6002 N Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.37 $ 3.79 $ --

Super Gasoline 5835 N 27Th Ave, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ 3.77 $ --

QuikTrip 2836 N 27Th Ave, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

ARCO 2230 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 2.89

QuikTrip 2535 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Pride 2440 W Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.43 $ 3.79 $ 2.89

Costco 4502 E Oak St, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.35 $ --

76 1042 N 51St Ave, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.68 $ 3.89 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:01 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.