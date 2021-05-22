newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Where's the cheapest gas in Dallas?

Posted by 
The Dallasite
The Dallasite
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0a88uj9W00

(DALLAS, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Dallas area offering savings of $1.62 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, RaceTrac at 1015 W Mockingbird Ln was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.37 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 4455 Lovers Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:33 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.86.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

RaceTrac

1015 W Mockingbird Ln, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.02
$3.27
$2.89

Murphy USA

1545 N Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$2.95
$3.3
$2.74

QuikTrip

1500 N Westmoreland Rd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.99
$3.24
$2.77

Chevron

1607 Regal Row, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$2.99

Murphy Express

6410 Lemmon Ave, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.09
$3.28
$2.88

Conoco

3308 Ft Worth Ave, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.07
$3.17
$2.87

Valero

4421 Maple Ave, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--

RaceTrac

5151 Lemmon Ave, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.02
$3.27
$2.89

RaceTrac

2506 Inwood Rd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.02
$3.27
$2.89

QuikTrip

1449 Inwood Rd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.02
$3.27
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:33 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Dallasite

The Dallasite

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
466
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in the Dallas area, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fuel Prices#Sales#Bargain Hunters#Gasbuddy Racetrac#W Mockingbird Ln#Shell#Gallon#Selling#Savings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Dallas

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Dallas: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300/Week Guaranteed - Excellent Benefits; 2. Sales Representative; 3. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 4. Funeral Home Location Manager Assistant; 5. CSR Call Center - Dallas; 6. Licensed Property and Casualty Insurance Sales Agent; 7. Data Entry Associate; 8. Packer/Sorter (2nd and 3rd shift); 9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus;
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

No experience necessary — Dallas companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Customer Service Representative 2. Inside Sales Agent Trainee 3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 4. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 5. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Dallas

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Dallas: 1. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 2. Customer Service Representative; 3. Insurance Sales Agent; 4. Facilities Assistant; 5. Scheduling Coordinator - Work From Home (Dallas-Fort Worth Based); 6. ExpoCare Specialist (Customer Coordinator) ~ Immediate Hire; 7. Package Sorter - Early Mornings (Coppell); 8. Traveling Retail Merchandiser; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Check out these homes for sale in Dallas now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Don't miss out on this 4-Floor with GORGEOUS Downtown Views from the 18' X 11' Roof top Terrace! Full Bed and Bath on the first Floor. Living, Dining, Half Bath and Kitchen on the Second Floor. 10' ceilings on the 3rd with an oversized Primary Suite, giant walk-in closet and spacious covered Balcony to enjoy the views. Fourth Floor has roof top terrace as well as ample storage in the Attic. Within walking distance to the fabulous Farmers Market, with Restaurants and retail. Downtown, Uptown & Deep Ellum are minutes away! Schedule your showing today!...<p><strong>For open house information, contact Linda Lunn, Keller Williams Urban Dallas at 214-234-8000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This unique property has 2118 sq ft of living space and 1350 sq ft attached garage shop. It sits on a large lot of .33 acres. Many updates including all new vinyl flooring, carpet, solar screens, LED light fixtures, outlets, USB outlets, light switches, sinks, toilets, and water cut-offs. This gorgeous home also features brushed nickel doorknobs, cabinet hardware, ceiling fans, and faucets. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a 10 inch deep sink. Beam accents are featured in the vaulted ceiling in the living room and master. The garage has a separate AC system plus a 110 amp panel and wired for 220v. The patio is plumbed with natural gas. A long driveway allows for RV or boat parking.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tricha Wheeler, 10-8 Realty at 972-670-8691</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Don't miss out on this gem! This beautiful home has only had one owner and been very well maintained! Very spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath and POOL! Home is perfect for a growing family! The neighborhood is well established with gorgeous trees giving plenty of shade! Quiet neighborhood that backs up to the school! Seller will view all overs after the holiday! *HOME BACK ON THE MARKET- seller is not willing to do repairs as the current contract fell through and they already did repairs on previous contract*<p><strong>For open house information, contact Carrie Brown, Citiwide Properties Corp. at 972-805-4399</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Versatile floorplan! Every detail renewed for comfort & function, from roof to floors!! Easy mudroom entrance welcomes you; staple corner fireplace draped in porcelain is ready for crackling wood; rear deck reinforced, painted to enjoy daily - even regularly working from home. SS LG Kitchen appl's, vent hood, porcelain backsplash nestled among quartz countertops, quartz also on cabinet island. Wonderful uses of space throughout! Lifetime transferable warranty on pier beam foundation work completed Fall 2020. Walk 7 houses to elem school down Clary.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jennifer Dahlman, Only 1 Realty Group LLC at 214-560-0422</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Start immediately with these jobs in Dallas

These companies in Dallas are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. English/Spanish Interpreter- Remote work in Texas; 2. Work at Home Property & Casualty Sales Agent; 3. Customer Retention Representative; 4. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 5. Licensed Life and Health Insurance Agent;
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Events on the Dallas calendar

1. Yoga with Stefanie; 2. Openin reception for the artist FlyingB; 3. The Grown Woman Sophisticate: HER Rebirth; 4. Reclaiming My Time - Pride Dance Party [Dallas]; 5. AD EX Dallas Arts District Architecture Walking Tour;
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Work remotely in Dallas — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Insurance Sales, Licensed Agents Stability!; 2. English/Spanish Interpreter- Remote work in Texas; 3. Entry Level Sales Rep (Remote-Home Based Worker); 4. Virtual Customer Service Representative; 5. Customer Service or Sales - Bilingual Spanish - Remote; 6. Call Center Sales Representative; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 8. Customer Service Representative; 9. Licensed Property and Casualty Insurance Agent;
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Dallas Weather Forecast 2021-05-12

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dallas: Wednesday, May 12: Cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Condo-hunt Dallas: See what’s on the market now

(DALLAS, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Dallas condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Dallas calendar: What's coming up

1. Free Virtual Yoga Pilates 60-Minute with Shing Yiing Ong — Dallas; 2. To The Moon with Vindata | "With Opened Eyes" Album Release Party; 3. 3LIFE Presents: LastSundays; 4. MAXIMIZE YOUR PROCEDURE RESULTS WITH EPIONCE;