Where's the cheapest gas in Dallas?

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Don't miss out on this 4-Floor with GORGEOUS Downtown Views from the 18' X 11' Roof top Terrace! Full Bed and Bath on the first Floor. Living, Dining, Half Bath and Kitchen on the Second Floor. 10' ceilings on the 3rd with an oversized Primary Suite, giant walk-in closet and spacious covered Balcony to enjoy the views. Fourth Floor has roof top terrace as well as ample storage in the Attic. Within walking distance to the fabulous Farmers Market, with Restaurants and retail. Downtown, Uptown & Deep Ellum are minutes away! Schedule your showing today!...<p><strong>For open house information, contact Linda Lunn, Keller Williams Urban Dallas at 214-234-8000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This unique property has 2118 sq ft of living space and 1350 sq ft attached garage shop. It sits on a large lot of .33 acres. Many updates including all new vinyl flooring, carpet, solar screens, LED light fixtures, outlets, USB outlets, light switches, sinks, toilets, and water cut-offs. This gorgeous home also features brushed nickel doorknobs, cabinet hardware, ceiling fans, and faucets. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a 10 inch deep sink. Beam accents are featured in the vaulted ceiling in the living room and master. The garage has a separate AC system plus a 110 amp panel and wired for 220v. The patio is plumbed with natural gas. A long driveway allows for RV or boat parking.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tricha Wheeler, 10-8 Realty at 972-670-8691</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Don't miss out on this gem! This beautiful home has only had one owner and been very well maintained! Very spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath and POOL! Home is perfect for a growing family! The neighborhood is well established with gorgeous trees giving plenty of shade! Quiet neighborhood that backs up to the school! Seller will view all overs after the holiday!
*HOME BACK ON THE MARKET- seller is not willing to do repairs as the current contract fell through and they already did repairs on previous contract*<p><strong>For open house information, contact Carrie Brown, Citiwide Properties Corp. at 972-805-4399</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Versatile floorplan! Every detail renewed for comfort & function, from roof to floors!! Easy mudroom entrance welcomes you; staple corner fireplace draped in porcelain is ready for crackling wood; rear deck reinforced, painted to enjoy daily - even regularly working from home. SS LG Kitchen appl's, vent hood, porcelain backsplash nestled among quartz countertops, quartz also on cabinet island. Wonderful uses of space throughout! Lifetime transferable warranty on pier beam foundation work completed Fall 2020. Walk 7 houses to elem school down Clary.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jennifer Dahlman, Only 1 Realty Group LLC at 214-560-0422</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>