Where's the cheapest gas in Dallas?

(DALLAS, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Dallas area offering savings of $1.62 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, RaceTrac at 1015 W Mockingbird Ln was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.37 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 4455 Lovers Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:33 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.86.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

RaceTrac 1015 W Mockingbird Ln, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.02 $ 3.27 $ 2.89

Murphy USA 1545 N Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 2.95 $ 3.3 $ 2.74

QuikTrip 1500 N Westmoreland Rd, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 2.77

Chevron 1607 Regal Row, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.99

Murphy Express 6410 Lemmon Ave, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.09 $ 3.28 $ 2.88

Conoco 3308 Ft Worth Ave, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.07 $ 3.17 $ 2.87

Valero 4421 Maple Ave, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

RaceTrac 5151 Lemmon Ave, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.02 $ 3.27 $ 2.89

RaceTrac 2506 Inwood Rd, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.02 $ 3.27 $ 2.89

QuikTrip 1449 Inwood Rd, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.02 $ 3.27 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:33 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.