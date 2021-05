A man was killed by police in Athens on Sunday morning after he climbed out of a stolen vehicle holding a long gun and began making demands of officers, authorities said. Juan Joseph Daniele Castellano, 38, of Athens, was shot when he would not put down his weapon, according to the GBI. Castellano was a suspect in a carjacking and armed robbery that occurred in the area of Walker Park minutes before he was confronted by Athens-Clarke County police officers.