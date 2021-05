Forbes has unveiled its annual list of the 10 highest-paid athletes of the year, with Conor McGregor, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo taking the top three spots. The UFC icon lands at No. 1 for the first time as he earned a total of $180 million USD over the last 12 months. A majority of his earnings are from the recent $150 million USD sale of his majority stake in the whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve, but the addition of his endorsements increases his off-the-field earnings to $158 million USD. McGregor was also paid a whopping $22 million USD for his Octagon return versus Dustin Poirier during UFC 257.