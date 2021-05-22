newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Where's the cheapest gas in Atlanta?

Posted by 
ATL Daily
ATL Daily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mXZRJ_0a88uUrV00

(ATLANTA, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Atlanta area offering savings of $2.04 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, UFO at 340 Whitehall St Sw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.25 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 486 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:12 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.10 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP

3004 Piedmont Rd Ne, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.49
$3.89
$4.29
$--

Quick Mart

3221 Martin Luther King Jr Dr Sw, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.65
$3.09

Kroger

800 Glenwood Ave Se, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$--

Chevron

507 Joseph E Lowery Blvd Sw, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$2.89
card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.74
$2.94

Chevron

923 Lee St Sw, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.09
$3.39
$2.89
card
card$3.09
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

QuikTrip

630 10Th St Nw, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$2.99

Shell

1539 Piedmont Ave Ne, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.69
card
card$2.96
$3.36
$3.76
$3.76

QuikTrip

1678 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$2.99

QuikTrip

1836 Briarcliff Rd, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$2.99

QuikTrip

761 Sidney Marcus Blvd Ne, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:12 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
ATL Daily

ATL Daily

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
423
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

With ATL Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Traffic
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Sales#Ga#Shell#Whitehall#Gas Change#Gallon#Selling#Savings#Bargain Hunters#Ponce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
UFO
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Newton County, GACovington News

Newton gas price at national average, some stations still without gas

ATLANTA — Newton County was at the national average and above the statewide and Metro Atlanta averages for regular gas today as stations continued to recover from surging demand from Colonial Pipeline’s shutdown. Some Newton County gas stations also were still without fuel today — especially along the U.S. Hwy....
Atlanta, GACBS 46

Business booms for 'mobile gas station' during fuel shortage

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Anthony Powe owns a business with a service that’s in high demand right now. It’s a mobile gas station. “We actually have a meter that tells us how many gallons was pumped in your car,” said Powe, owner of Charlotte-based Fuel Concierge. “I been getting calls from...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Weather Forecast For Atlanta

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Atlanta: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly Cloudy; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Posted by
ATL Daily

Take a look at these homes on the market in Atlanta

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: LOCATED NEAR OAKHURST VILLAGE - short walks to restaurants, schools, parks...or take a 1 mile route through the heart of the Agnes Scott campus into downtown Decatur. This classic craftsman built in 2013 features all the upgrades you need to enjoy Decatur - cook gourmet meals on your Thermador gas range, relax outdoors in the spacious screened porch, and entertain friends and family in the 2nd living room basement gaming area. This Oakhurst Craftsman is in the perfect location to enjoy all the conveniences of Decatur.... <p><strong>For open house information, contact SCOTT POHL, PalmerHouse Properties at 404-876-4901</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Nearing completion for quick move-in! Brand New Elevator-Ready Luxury Townhome located 3 blocks from downtown Oakhurst, 4 blocks from East Lake MARTA station and less than one mile from Downtown Decatur. Limited opportunity to own in this premier ranked school district. Elle at Oakhurst artfully combines quaint neighborhood living, a Lock & Go Lifestyle and quality construction. Enjoy your welcoming front porch plus 2 additional balconies. Owners' Suite and Upper Guest bedroom has vaulted ceilings. Owner Suite with Large Closet, Upstairs Guest Rooms with Sitting/Office Area, 1st Floor Bedroom or Study, Island Kitchen with Walk-In-Pantry, 3 Additional Storage Closets or use space for Elevator Upgrade, Owner Suite Bath features separate vanities. 2 car Attached Garage with Mud Bench Entry Included. Designer selected interior finishes include Site-Finished Solid White Oak Hardwoods, Weston Cabinetry, Quartz Counters, Lighting by Progressive, Bosch Appliances with Gas Cooking and Direct Vent Hoods and More! Agent on site Friday - Sunday 1-4pm and by appointment.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Julian Rather, Engel & Volkers Atlanta at 404-845-7724</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRW5nZWwlMjAlMjYlMjBWJTVDdTAwZjZsa2Vycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1FVi1GUk02NzU0OTE3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> This home is only 3 years old. Camp Creek hidden GEM! Marvelous location near Camp Creek Marketplace conveniently located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Hartsfield Jackson Airport and I-285. Well kept home with nice master suite and vaulted ceilings. Separate Living and Dining room. Fenced Yard and expanded driveway. <p><strong>For open house information, contact ERIC BELL, PalmerHouse Properties at 404-876-4901</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Sold Out<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ashley Tai, Engel & Volkers Buckhead Atl. at 678-373-0739</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

On the hunt for a home in Atlanta? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful, updated home in high demand Decatur, (5) full bedrooms plus (4) full baths, on a very desirable street, walk to downtown Decatur. Great floor plan, kitchen features sleek cabinets, granite countertops with tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Updated baths, plus bedrooms with walk-in closets. Living room with lots of natural light, plus fireplace, opens to dining room. Wonderful, upscale, finished terrace level, with bedroom and full bath, opens to large stone patio and screened porch overlooking private, level, fenced-in backyard. Excellent location, award winning City of Decatur Schools, walk to parks, shopping, dining, and downtown Decatur! This house has been very well maintained and has a tremendous amount to offer!<p><strong>For open house information, contact CARL J SORIANO, Ansley Atlanta Real Estate at 404-480-4663</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Sought after ranch home with finished basement in the lovely Cherry Blossom Neighborhood. Newly painted exterior. Sits on a large lot with a private backyard. Great for entertaining. Ideal for gardening and flower lovers. With some updating, this home could be ideal for anyone. Located near the airport, downtown Atlanta, downtown East Point, Camp Creek Marketplace, Tyler Perry Studios, and Woodward Academy. Back on the Market- Buyers financing fell through - no fault of seller. Property SOLD AS-IS <p><strong>For open house information, contact ALICE HAMILTON, Floyd Realty Advisors at 678-472-4670</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This is a handsome 3 story brick townhome offering modern living in a beautiful and quiet neighborhood close to schools, parks, retail and more. All hardwood floors just refinished, new carpet upstairs and refreshed paint throughout. The community grounds are impeccably landscaped and the pool recently resurfaced. There is ample storage inside the home and don't forget the massive two-car garage where there is still room for a workshop, bikes, and a second fridge! Take advantage of a private pool, community room and fitness center on site. Glenlake Park is very close where you can take advantage of a 17 acre greenspace, a public pool, tennis courts, playground and dog park. Low HOA dues include water AND cable including internet.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kelly Walsh, Keller Williams Realty Metro Atl at 404-564-5560</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> FOUR SIDE BRICK! 3 bedrms / 2.5 baths unit with an unfinished basement located in the CITY OF DECATUR! Newly remodeled kitchen w/new counter tops, brand new SS appliances and beautiful back splash. Newly installed recessed lighting. Newly remodeled bathrooms, fresh paint, new flooring & fixtures throughout home. Entertain on the private brick patio. POOL; *WALK to Downtown Decatur or Emory* <p><strong>For open house information, contact TIFFANY MCLAUGHLIN JONES, Solid Source Realty GA, LLC. at 770-790-4222</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Atlanta

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Atlanta: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Excellent Benefits - Solo and Teams Positions;2. HIRING ASAP - Solar Sales Representative - Customer Service;3. Flat Bad Tow Truck Driver;4. Customer Success Specialist - Mortgage;5. Retail Sales Consultant - Austell, GA (East West Connector);6. Atlanta, GA: Field Merchandiser (part time);7. Receiving Clerk;8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $1,500/Week + $4k Sign-On;9. CDL Truck Driver Team - Earn Up to $190,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus;10. Truck Driver - Average Gross Up to $185,000/Year - Great Incentives;
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Check out these homes for sale in Atlanta now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome home to this breathtaking, bright & sunny authentic loft space! Over 1200+ square feet greet you as you enter through the dramatic foyer. Soaring ceilings, pillars and exposed brick walls compliment the space. Original hardwood floors, and large windows are a plus. This loft has been upgraded and very well maintained. video Instagram @robinsellsatlanta Intimate building, only 7 floors and less than 50 units. Outdoor rooftop for residents to enjoy is equipped with a roof top garden and fitness center. Paid parking is available across the street and 1 block north of the building, there is also paid street parking. PUBLIC trans and access to MARTA is around the block. Easy walk to Mercedes Benz stadium. The building is Historic and was once a thriving Department Store. Own a piece of Downtown Atlanta history. No on site concierge, residents have secured controlled access.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Robin Andrade, Sell Atlanta, LLC. at 508-971-1363</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Breathtaking Winnona Park home in one of the most desirable school districts. Brick Tudor with a unique and fully functional layout. Along with immaculate attention to style and high-end detail, this home offers a modern floor plan with pristine hardwoods & recessed lighting throughout. Not 1, but 2 living areas, each with their own fireplace, flow seamlessly on either side of the sprawling kitchen making it great for entertaining. Kitchen features an oversized island, gorgeous backsplash, wine closet & custom cabinetry. Also enjoy the Bonus Room off the back of the house w/ Cathedral Ceilings, Exposed Beams and an abundance of Light and overlooking the backyard. Master #1 is located on the main with accent wall, barn door, stunning bathroom with walk-in shower & walk-in closet. Master #2 is upstairs along with 2 other bedrooms and the master bathroom is a complete oasis with all of the finishing touches, including double vanity, HUGE Wet Room with 3 shower heads and soaking tub! Outside you will find a 1 car garage with attached carport, patio area with grilling station. This unbeatable location within walking distance schools, parks, downtown Decatur and is a very active community! Other features of note: new hvac, windows, water heater, garage door, freshly painted<p><strong>For open house information, contact Taylor Weaver, RE/MAX Town & Country at 706-515-7653</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Stunning home built in 1930 in up and coming East Point. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 full baths has been completely renovated! New hvac, plumbing drains and water lines, roof, interior and exterior paint, poured driveway and enjoy the endless hot water from your brand new tankless water heater! Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and granite tops. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. Brand new light fixtures and ceiling fans. Both bathrooms are completely renovated with tile floors and showers. Master bath has a double vanity and walk in tiled shower. Enjoy the mornings and evenings on the rocking chair front porch or the stone patio in the side yard. In the back yard is a completely renovated guest house with 1 bedroom, 1 bath and a full kitchen! Plenty of storage space in the loft and underneath in the over-sized, paved crawl space. Truly too much to list! This home is a must see!!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact MARK SPAIN, Mark Spain Real Estate at 770-886-9000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>A beautiful, upgraded townhome unit is available in the desirable Artisan community. This spacious floorplan includes 2 bedrooms plus an office, 2 full bathrooms and a powder room. White-washed brick accent wall, granite counters, tile backsplash, high-end S.S. appliances, unique gas fireplace and double custom walk-in closets all make this unit stand out. Experience low-maintenance living and walk to Downtown Decatur local shops, restaurants, parks, and MARTA, all within steps of your private exterior entrances. This townhome has two assigned parking spots right outside the back door, near the bonus storage room. Enjoy the active Artisan community: including concierge, pool deck, outdoor fireplace, art exhibit, numerous gated courtyards, fitness room and community rooms. Motivated sellers are moving out of state. Otherwise, they would continue to enjoy this special home for years to come!<p><strong>For open house information, contact RENEE HARDIN, Redfin Corporation at 404-800-3623</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

These houses are for sale in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Atlanta area, you won’t want to miss these listings. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.