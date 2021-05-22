Where's the cheapest gas in Atlanta?

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome home to this breathtaking, bright & sunny authentic loft space! Over 1200+ square feet greet you as you enter through the dramatic foyer. Soaring ceilings, pillars and exposed brick walls compliment the space. Original hardwood floors, and large windows are a plus. This loft has been upgraded and very well maintained. video Instagram @robinsellsatlanta Intimate building, only 7 floors and less than 50 units. Outdoor rooftop for residents to enjoy is equipped with a roof top garden and fitness center. Paid parking is available across the street and 1 block north of the building, there is also paid street parking. PUBLIC trans and access to MARTA is around the block. Easy walk to Mercedes Benz stadium. The building is Historic and was once a thriving Department Store. Own a piece of Downtown Atlanta history. No on site concierge, residents have secured controlled access. Along with immaculate attention to style and high-end detail, this home offers a modern floor plan with pristine hardwoods & recessed lighting throughout. Not 1, but 2 living areas, each with their own fireplace, flow seamlessly on either side of the sprawling kitchen making it great for entertaining. Kitchen features an oversized island, gorgeous backsplash, wine closet & custom cabinetry. Also enjoy the Bonus Room off the back of the house w/ Cathedral Ceilings, Exposed Beams and an abundance of Light and overlooking the backyard. Master #1 is located on the main with accent wall, barn door, stunning bathroom with walk-in shower & walk-in closet. Master #2 is upstairs along with 2 other bedrooms and the master bathroom is a complete oasis with all of the finishing touches, including double vanity, HUGE Wet Room with 3 shower heads and soaking tub! Outside you will find a 1 car garage with attached carport, patio area with grilling station. This unbeatable location within walking distance schools, parks, downtown Decatur and is a very active community! Other features of note: new hvac, windows, water heater, garage door, freshly painted Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 full baths has been completely renovated! New hvac, plumbing drains and water lines, roof, interior and exterior paint, poured driveway and enjoy the endless hot water from your brand new tankless water heater! Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and granite tops. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. Brand new light fixtures and ceiling fans. Both bathrooms are completely renovated with tile floors and showers. Master bath has a double vanity and walk in tiled shower. Enjoy the mornings and evenings on the rocking chair front porch or the stone patio in the side yard. In the back yard is a completely renovated guest house with 1 bedroom, 1 bath and a full kitchen! Plenty of storage space in the loft and underneath in the over-sized, paved crawl space. Truly too much to list! This home is a must see!!! White-washed brick accent wall, granite counters, tile backsplash, high-end S.S. appliances, unique gas fireplace and double custom walk-in closets all make this unit stand out. Experience low-maintenance living and walk to Downtown Decatur local shops, restaurants, parks, and MARTA, all within steps of your private exterior entrances. This townhome has two assigned parking spots right outside the back door, near the bonus storage room. Enjoy the active Artisan community: including concierge, pool deck, outdoor fireplace, art exhibit, numerous gated courtyards, fitness room and community rooms. Motivated sellers are moving out of state. Otherwise, they would continue to enjoy this special home for years to come!