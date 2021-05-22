Save $1.30 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Alameda

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Carl Medford - 888-754-7683 - Extremely Rare Opportunity! Investors Opportunity, First Time Homebuyers Dream or Downsizers. Charming and large 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home w/ 2 car detached garage situated on Berkeley’s University Avenue. Remodeled home with an open and inviting kitchen with dual pane windows, wood flooring and tiled kitchen granite countertops. Commuters dream: close to North Berkeley BART and many other means of transportation with nearby shops and restaurants.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Carl Medford, Keller Williams Benchmark at 510-796-7900</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Located in the most vibrant neighborhood of San Francisco, Hayes Valley, 400 Grove is pedestrian-friendly, an award-winning development designed by Fougeron Architecture. Nestled among the best restaurants, shopping, and entertainments, residence 205 boasts an efficient floor plan, the big bay windows maximizing natural light, high-end wide plank oak wood floors, Bosch appliances, motorized window treatments, closet built-ins, Bosch washer/dryer, and custom Murphy bed with pull out night stand. A custom feature wall adds energy to the room through color, texture and contrast. The building offers a rooftop deck equipped w/ BBQ grill showcasing iconic City views, a bamboo courtyard, a virtual doorman w/ secured package delivery, laundry locker. Location is prime. Your new home is just steps away from SF Jazz and the Symphony, Muni and Bart lines, upscale boutiques for designer fashions, Ritual coffee shop, La Boulangerie, Salt & Straw, and many more restaurants and bars.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Milan Jezdimirovic, Compass at 415-660-9955</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU2FuJTIwRnJhbmNpc2NvJTIwQXNzb2NpYXRpb24lMjBvZiUyMFJFQUxUT1JTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVNGTUxTQ0EtNDIxNTE3NjQ3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>DONALD ADAMSON - Agt: 510-260-5499 - Sunny, charming, and refreshed 3-bedroom, 1-bath, 1-level Mid-century bungalow close to many fine amenities. Lovingly maintained, with newly refinished original hardwood floors and fresh interior paint (2021). Living room with fireplace adjoins dining room with French doors to backyard. Light-filled kitchen with granite countertops, all appliances included, and greenhouse window with garden view. Fenced, nicely landscaped backyard with jungle gym, grassy area, persimmon and apricot tree, strawberry plants, and delightful outdoor patio perfect for BBQs. Attached one-car garage. Minutes to the Well Grounded Tea & Coffee Bar, the El Cerrito Public Library, EC Community Swim Center, BART, EC Shopping Mall, Harding Elementary, Korematsu Middle School, and El Cerrito High School*. Don't miss this one!<p><strong>For open house information, contact DONALD ADAMSON, RED OAK REALTY at 510-527-9111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Mary Cruz Chavez - 510-556-6776 - This charming Craftsman home built in 1916 and located near the end of a cul-de-sac neighboring a family park, is a wonderful place to call home next! The 2 bedroom, 1 bath home features generous sized rooms and an inviting layout featuring wood laminate hardwood floors through out, great for entertaining. Enjoy the bonus rooms the home has to offer which can be used as an additional private room with full bath plus a little office space in the very rear of the house (not reflected in public records, permits unknown). The possibilities are endless. The detached tool shed is perfect for extra storage or even a workshop. This home also offers a yard space perfect for small gatherings or taking in some sun. What a great place! Even a walkers paradise with a score of 98/100, a score of 68/100 in public transit and conveniently located near BART and 880 freeway. Sewer lateral compliant. This could be your chance to purchase a great home to call your own!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Mary Cruz Chavez, Redfin at 877-973-3346</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>