Alameda, CA

Save $1.30 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Alameda

Posted by 
The Alameda Daily
The Alameda Daily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0a88uTym00

(ALAMEDA, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Alameda area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at GO! GAS & Food at 720 High St. Regular there was listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at Exxon at 4280 Foothill Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Alameda area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.23 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

GO! GAS & Food

720 High St, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$--
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$--

Western States Oil

2709 Teagarden St, San Leandro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$3.91
$3.99

Chevron

4265 Foothill Blvd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.59
$4.79
$3.69

Exxon

4280 Foothill Blvd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.79
$3.69
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.89
$3.79

GO! GAS & Food

2240 Mountain Blvd , Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$--
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$--

Costco

1900 Davis St, San Leandro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$3.99
$--

Speedway

2180 Merced St, San Leandro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$3.95
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$4.05

Safeway

2234 Otis Dr, Alameda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.84
$3.99
$4.14
$4.05
card
card$3.94
$4.09
$4.24
$4.15

Safeway

501 Willie Stargell Ave, Alameda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.84
$3.99
$4.14
$3.99
card
card$3.94
$4.09
$4.24
$4.09

Grand Petroleum

9800 International Blvd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:25 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Alameda, CA
278
Followers
210
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Alameda Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

