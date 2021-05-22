Save $1.30 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Alameda area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at GO! GAS & Food at 720 High St. Regular there was listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at Exxon at 4280 Foothill Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Alameda area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.23 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

GO! GAS & Food 720 High St, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ --

Western States Oil 2709 Teagarden St, San Leandro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.91 $ 3.99

Chevron 4265 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 3.69

Exxon 4280 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 3.69 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 3.79

GO! GAS & Food 2240 Mountain Blvd , Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ --

Costco 1900 Davis St, San Leandro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

Speedway 2180 Merced St, San Leandro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.95 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.05

Safeway 2234 Otis Dr, Alameda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.84 $ 3.99 $ 4.14 $ 4.05 card card $ 3.94 $ 4.09 $ 4.24 $ 4.15

Safeway 501 Willie Stargell Ave, Alameda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.84 $ 3.99 $ 4.14 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.94 $ 4.09 $ 4.24 $ 4.09

Grand Petroleum 9800 International Blvd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:25 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.