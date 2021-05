Achraf Hakimi’s career is on the up. After two successful years at Borussia Dortmund, where the fullback played in a variety of positions and some of the biggest matches in the world, Achraf has now been crowned Serie A champion with Inter Milan. The Moroccan became a key figure in Antonio Conte’s title winning side and has cemented himself as one of the best attacking fullbacks in the world. Ending Juventus’ 9 year dominance of the Italian Championship was no mean feat.