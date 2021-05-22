newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Asante Kotoko held by Wafa on Annan's return in Ghana Premier League

 3 days ago

The Porcupine Warriors and the Academy Boys shared the spoils in their matchday 26 encounter in Obuasi. Asante Kotoko gave up their lead to settle for a 1-1 draw with Wafa in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday. Ismail Abdul Ganiyu gave the Porcupine Warriors an early lead but Justus...

