Save $1.70 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Pacifica

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Enjoy a penthouse vibe with Residence 502, a rare 1BD/1BA home with large private view balcony running the length of the property. This home has an open living/dining concept with vaulted ceilings. Suffused natural light comes in from the 10 windows on three sides of the home. Additional features include views of City Hall & neighborhood, built-in appliances, in-unit washer & dryer, designer finishes, custom cabinetry, automated Hunter Douglas blinds & more. Enjoy easy access to the shared courtyard & rooftop terrace with BBQ, TV entertainment, lounge area & panoramic city views, perfect for both socializing & relaxing. The building also provides convenient bike parking on the ground floor. Centrally located in desirable Hayes Valley, a new homeowner will immerse themselves in everything that Hayes Valley has to offer, from fine dining, boutique shopping to countless cultural attractions & easy transit / freeway access. 388 Fulton ideal for any discerning SF Urban Dweller.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Justin Goldberg, Compass at 415-660-9955</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Presenting 117 & 119 N Eldorado St, two homes consisting of a brand new 2 Bed / 1 Bath ADU, & an updated & modern 3 Bed / 3 Bath 2-story single family home, located near downtown San Mateo! 117 N Eldorado St is a newly updated 2-story detached single family home, with 3 beds & 3 en-suite baths, & bonus rooms. Updated living/dining area features soaring ceilings, chef's kitchen, generous counter space & skylights. 119 N Eldorado is a newly built ground up detached 2 Bed, 1 Bath ADU with a private entrance, in-unit washer/dryer, & separate electric/gas meters. Property has a new roof, many new windows, new garage, 2 private yards, & ample parking on newly paved driveway. Historical tax records show #117 is 1,790 sq. ft. Architectural Permit Set Drawings states #117 is 2,027 sq. ft., not including ADU. New ADU #119 is 570 sq. ft. per approved permits. Buyers shall do own research & diligence to their satisfaction. Sellers Agents & Broker do not warrant the info. 117NEldorado.com<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jonathan Ng, Compass SF at 415-738-7000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Located in the most vibrant neighborhood of San Francisco, Hayes Valley, 400 Grove is pedestrian-friendly, an award-winning development designed by Fougeron Architecture. Nestled among the best restaurants, shopping, and entertainments, residence 205 boasts an efficient floor plan, the big bay windows maximizing natural light, high-end wide plank oak wood floors, Bosch appliances, motorized window treatments, closet built-ins, Bosch washer/dryer, and custom Murphy bed with pull out night stand. A custom feature wall adds energy to the room through color, texture and contrast. The building offers a rooftop deck equipped w/ BBQ grill showcasing iconic City views, a bamboo courtyard, a virtual doorman w/ secured package delivery, laundry locker. Location is prime. Your new home is just steps away from SF Jazz and the Symphony, Muni and Bart lines, upscale boutiques for designer fashions, Ritual coffee shop, La Boulangerie, Salt & Straw, and many more restaurants and bars.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Milan Jezdimirovic, Compass at 415-660-9955</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Welcome to this charming, beautifully renovated cottage style 2 bedroom/1 bathroom 780 sqft home! The tastefully updated kitchen is complemented by stainless steel appliances, shaker style cabinetry and lovely marble patterned quartz countertops. Enjoy the new recessed lighting, energy efficient dual paned windows and gorgeous laminate floors that flow beautifully throughout the home. Bathroom touches include an elegantly tiled marble style shower over the tub with sparkling glass sliding doors. The detached 480 sqft garage affords a multitude of possibilities. Use the bonus area for workout room, Zoom room/office, workshop or game room. Possibly convert to auxiliary dwelling unit? And...the yard has so much potential. Just imagine creating an inviting entertaining space with your own personal touches! Centrally located for easy commute.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Judy Tobin, Luxe Places International Realty at 707-433-2000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>