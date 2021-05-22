Save $1.70 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Pacifica

(PACIFICA, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Pacifica area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.70 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 76 at 800 El Camino Real was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 310 San Bruno Ave E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:41 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.24.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

76 800 El Camino Real, San Bruno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.75 $ 4.19

Exxon 1216 Hillside Blvd, Daly City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 3.81

Speedway Express 35 S Linden Ave, South San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 4.04 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.14

Speedway 501 Serramonte Blvd, Daly City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.09

Costco 1600 El Camino Real, South San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 4.19 $ --

Costco 451 S Airport Blvd, South San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 4.19 $ --

Speedway 2195 Junipero Serra Blvd, Daly City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.09

Olympian 698 El Camino Real, South San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ 4.23 $ 4.33 $ 3.97

Olympian 1009 El Camino Real, Millbrae

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ 4.19 $ 4.35 $ 3.98

San Bruno Gas 401 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.