Pacifica, CA

Save $1.70 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Pacifica

The Pacifica Post
The Pacifica Post
 2 days ago
(PACIFICA, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Pacifica area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.70 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 76 at 800 El Camino Real was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 310 San Bruno Ave E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:41 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.24.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

76

800 El Camino Real, San Bruno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.35
$4.55
$4.75
$4.19

Exxon

1216 Hillside Blvd, Daly City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$3.81

Speedway Express

35 S Linden Ave, South San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.85
$4.05
$4.15
$4.04
card
card$4.09
$4.15
$4.25
$4.14

Speedway

501 Serramonte Blvd, Daly City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.09

Costco

1600 El Camino Real, South San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$4.19
$--

Costco

451 S Airport Blvd, South San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$4.19
$--

Speedway

2195 Junipero Serra Blvd, Daly City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.09

Olympian

698 El Camino Real, South San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.97
$4.23
$4.33
$3.97

Olympian

1009 El Camino Real, Millbrae
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.05
$4.19
$4.35
$3.98

San Bruno Gas

401 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.15
$4.25
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.25
$4.35
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

