This is the cheapest gas in Half Moon Bay right now

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) According to Half Moon Bay gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 375 Cabrillo Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:41 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.24.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Alliance 120 San Mateo Rd, Half Moon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.19

Easy Mart 61 Ave Alhambra, El Granada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.