This is the cheapest gas in Half Moon Bay right now

Presenting 117 & 119 N Eldorado St, two homes consisting of a brand new 2 Bed / 1 Bath ADU, & an updated & modern 3 Bed / 3 Bath 2-story single family home, located near downtown San Mateo! 117 N Eldorado St is a newly updated 2-story detached single family home, with 3 beds & 3 en-suite baths, & bonus rooms. Updated living/dining area features soaring ceilings, chef's kitchen, generous counter space & skylights. 119 N Eldorado is a newly built ground up detached 2 Bed, 1 Bath ADU with a private entrance, in-unit washer/dryer, & separate electric/gas meters. Property has a new roof, many new windows, new garage, 2 private yards, & ample parking on newly paved driveway. Historical tax records show #117 is 1,790 sq. ft. Architectural Permit Set Drawings states #117 is 2,027 sq. ft., not including ADU. New ADU #119 is 570 sq. ft. per approved permits. Buyers shall do own research & diligence to their satisfaction. Sellers Agents & Broker do not warrant the info. 117NEldorado.com 1,405 Square Foot Corner 2nd floor unit with elevator. Two Car Parking spaces,Storage Unit, Two Bedrooms,Master with Deck, Two Baths,Dining Room w/Deck,Living Room With Fireplace,Eat-in Kitchen,Condo needs some things to be up graded, Carpets,Paint,Kitchen Appliances & Baths. Live in style w/hardwood floors, recessed & custom Lighting, Chefs Kitchen u will love w/sunny dining nook/family room option. Large laundry room in half bath. GRAND Living Room w/ custom gas fireplace with double sliding doors leading to large entertainment patio. Vaulted Ceilings upstairs w/2 Master Suites: each with custom-built walk-in closets. Stunning Hotel like Spa Style Bathroom like NO OTHER. Custom Surround Sound and more. JUST professionally Freshly painted and All NEW modern outlets and finishes. Custom security system protects home. Secure underground gated garage w/2 large spaces & a storage closet. Walking distance to Downtown Burlingame & San Mateo. Easy freeway access. Move in Ready!! This sunfilled home offers EVERYTHING for the pickiest buyer wanting ALL the best. #1 BEST DEAL IN San Mateo...Sunny, 1350sf 2 story 2 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit. This unit is a one bedroom plus den (which could easily be used as a second bedroom), has two full bathrooms, a full sized kitchen, a living and dining room with a terrace overlooking the fountain courtyard! The Regent has a full service dining room, bistro, library, outdoor areas, pool, spa, and car service for appointments! A private community for ages 60 and better with so many amenities, it's almost like living in a five star hotel!