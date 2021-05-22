newsbreak-logo
Half Moon Bay, CA

This is the cheapest gas in Half Moon Bay right now

HMB Local Updates
HMB Local Updates
 2 days ago
(HALF MOON BAY, CA) According to Half Moon Bay gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 375 Cabrillo Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:41 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.24.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Alliance

120 San Mateo Rd, Half Moon Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$4.09
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.19

Easy Mart

61 Ave Alhambra, El Granada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

HMB Local Updates

HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay, CA
ABOUT

With HMB Local Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Half Moon Bay, CA
HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay events calendar

