newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milpitas, CA

This is the cheapest gas in Milpitas right now

Posted by 
The Milpitas Dispatch
The Milpitas Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZpyr_0a88uASD00

(MILPITAS, CA) According to Milpitas gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.94 per gallon on gas.

Chevron at 680 Commercial St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1747 N 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:27 AM, Saturday, the average price was $4.15 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Chevron

680 Commercial St, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.29
$4.44
$4.59
$4.15

Chevron

790 Montague Expy, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.29
$4.39
$4.49
$3.99

Chevron

1002 N 1St St, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.45
$4.49
$4.69
$3.99

Gas & Shop

1590 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.45
$4.05
$4.15
$4.15
card
card$3.72
$4.15
$4.25
$4.25

Moe's Stop

1604 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.48
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.58
$--
$--
$--

Gas & Shop

1655 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$4.05
$4.15
$4.15
card
card$3.66
$4.11
$4.21
$4.21

Speedway Express

1598 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$4.05
$4.15
$4.05

Excel Gas & Mart

1120 N 1St St, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.73
$3.93
$4.13
$--
card
card$3.83
$4.03
$4.23
$--

Costco

1709 Automation Pkwy, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$--
$4.05
$--

Costco

1601 Coleman Ave, Santa Clara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$--
$4.09
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

The Milpitas Dispatch

The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas, CA
302
Followers
179
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Milpitas Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milpitas, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Gas Prices#Sales#Gas Change#Gallon#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Bright and open townhome in the Rancho Palma Grande community. The unit features an updated kitchen, open living area, spacious bedrooms, and a large patio/yard. The spacious living room is complete w/ updated concrete fireplace, custom-made bar cabinet made by local artisan, adjacent dining area, & views into serene backyard. Updated kitchen features custom upper cabinets w/ dimmable lighting, updated cabinets/countertops, commercial-grade ceramic tile flooring, professional-grade retro appliances, large sink, & handmade ceramic tile backsplash. Lush, private backyard includes patio area & an array of plants. Upstairs rooms feature cedar flooring in closets, silent retractable ceiling fans, views into lush backyard & Elfa closet system in master. Other features include water-efficient toilets, glass shower tiles, Hansgrohe rain-dance shower head. Safe & quiet complex features no through traffic & large pool/jacuzzi w/ low utilization.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Vinicius Brasil, Keller Williams Realty - Cupertino at 408-850-6900</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MjA5MjYlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> It feels like a Townhouse! This beautiful luxury town-home style condo situated in the best location in the well-appointed Sonora community. Own private entrance on Sonora Ave, making it convenient and ideal for entertaining & guests. Private gated underground car parking, as well as easy street parking for private entrance access. Lovely open concept, the kitchen to dining and living room, with newer wood flooring. Gourmet kitchen with brand new flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a convenient laundry area off kitchen with newer washer and dryer. The master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet, bathroom offers a separate tub & shower, with brand new flooring and toilet. This unit also offers a relaxing balcony with storage closet. Centrally located to major tech companies, light rail and Hwy 87,101 and 280. *** 3D TOUR: https://bit.ly/3iGJ2Vx<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cristiane Eissmann, Keller Williams San Jose Gateway at 408-694-9800</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MTYzNDIlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> This Cheerful & completely remodeled single story home in coveted Waverly Park neighborhood will charm you right from the sidewalk. The well manicured front lawn & formal entry will welcome you to a well appointed & conventional floor plan w/ hardwood floors & natural lighting throughout. Enjoy cooking in the large eat-in kitchen w/ Shaker style cabinets, quartz counters, stainless appliances, chef island w/ breakfast bar & designer pendant lighting. Relax in the Inviting living room w/ brick surround fireplace & a large picture window that overlooks the parklike backyard. Gather in the separate family room w/ sliding doors to a newly landscaped backyard w/ pavered patio, fountain & lush lawn garden, ideal for outdoor entertaining. Generous size bedrooms w/ ample closet space. Hall bathroom w/ double vanity & tile floors. Attached garage w/ additional storage space & paver driveway. Complete w/ Double pane windows, Central air conditioning & prime location on a quiet & friendly street.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Royce H. Cablayan, Sereno at 650-947-2900</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzYxNzclMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Fantastic executive condo in the luxury highrise building Axis in Downtown San Jose. Great floorplan with spacious living area and an open kitchen. Wonderful views of the foothills and SAP Center from the outdoor balcony. Kitchen is complete with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedroom and bathroom. Axis community amenities includes concierge service, fitness center, entertainment lounge, pool and 2 hot tubs, and outdoor kitchen/barbecue area. Central downtown location walking distance to San Pedro Market, SAP Center, restaurants, entertainment and more. Easy access to freeways and Diridon Station. Short walk to the proposed Google Village. Includes one parking space and storage.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tony Sum, Upswing Real Estate at 408-297-5638</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzAzMTclMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Check out these homes on the Milpitas market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to 1431 Forrestal Avenue located in this little hidden pocket of Rosemary Gardens! This perfectly 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home has been maintained very well and is ready for a new owner. Features Hardwood Floors, Double Pane Windows, Recessed Lights, New Shutters, Granite Counter Top, State of the art Gas Range and Hood. Low Maintenance back yard with a shed that can be used for storage or a workshop. Minutes to downtown San Jose and Minetta International Airport. Provides Great Central Access to Silicon Valley, Major Freeways (101,85,87) public transportation, tech companies including the planned Google Village in downtown San Jose. A MUST SEE!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Mardin Amiri, eXp Realty of California Inc. at 888-584-9427ex119</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzExNjUlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> RARE GEM! This 3 Story 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Condominium has a most highly desired floor plan. The Kitchen comes w/granite counters that open to dining area and living room. Its quaint private back yard area is easily accessed through the dining area. There are two beds & 1 bath on 2nd level with the ceiling in the second bedroom reaching over 14 ft! The 3rd floor is a Private master suite & bath w/walk in closet and 2 high windows above that let in natural light. Inside there is new interior paint, carpets and tile throughout, Hardwood floor is in pristine condition, as well as Brand New Wood Plantain shutters throughout the home. Brand new washer and dryer, new Stainless steel Refrigerator and Stove. The house is equipped with Central heat/air conditioning & tankless water heater. Rare features include spacious two car garage. Residence of Villa Almendra enjoy the private, gated community garden and grassy area with park benches. This home is only Minutes from downtown Willow Glen and downtown San Jose. Prime commute access, minutes to Tamien Light Rail and Cal Train. Near freeways 87, 280/680, and 101. For more information and to schedule a tour contact the LISTING AGENT ONLY.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Angelica Woods, Keller Williams Realty Encino-Sherman Oa at 818-380-5100</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Don't Forget your tool box for this. Steps from Willow Glen, the proposed Google Campus, San Pedro Square, and new Walmart neighborhood market and shops. This downtown San Jose Single Family home offers a paragon of opportunity to rebuild your dream home to its former glory and even potentially construct a 2 story duplex since it has R2 zoning. This future show stopper has unobstructed views of the city Skyline with a large enough backyard to potentially build an ADU, as an added bonus enjoy the proximity to the Virginia St entrance to the famous Guadalupe River Trail that extends 9 miles through to the heart of the city and walking distance to the Light Rail platform .<p><strong>For open house information, contact Awne Elrabadi, eXp Realty of California Inc. at 888-584-9427ex119</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzUwODglMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> THE best value on the market for the BRAND NEW designer REMODEL!Open floorplan,separate living room with floor to ceiling natural stone modern fire place,family room,amazing kitchen with ss appliances,refinished cabinets,quartz countertops,large dining room with jewel-like chandelier,office space,tons of storage,laundry room,down stairs large bedroom,1.5 Amazing bathsdownstairs.Brand New: Waterproof Rigid Core SPC(Stone Plastic Composite) Vinyl Flooring throughout*Kitchen Appliances,1 year factory warranty*Quartz Countertops*Porcelain Bathroom tile flooring*Furnace 80 %,75 Mbtu,1 year warranty*Baselite Paver front patio & walkway*LED Recessed Lighting* Fireplace mantel is Constructed from a plank of real wood*Solid Core Wooden Front Door*Gas Tankless Water Heater,1 year factory warranty*HVAC:4 ton,Condenser unit 14 Seer.1 car detached remodeled,bonus room-like garage(sqft is NOT included)!NEAR transportation,shool,park,shopping!Just redone ENTRY as PER VASTU: NOW IS EAST FACING HOME<p><strong>For open house information, contact Elena Johal, KW Bay Area Estates at 408-560-9000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzM1OTglMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Top condo units for sale in Milpitas

(MILPITAS, CA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Milpitas or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.