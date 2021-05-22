This is the cheapest gas in Milpitas right now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to 1431 Forrestal Avenue located in this little hidden pocket of Rosemary Gardens! This perfectly 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home has been maintained very well and is ready for a new owner. Features Hardwood Floors, Double Pane Windows, Recessed Lights, New Shutters, Granite Counter Top, State of the art Gas Range and Hood. Low Maintenance back yard with a shed that can be used for storage or a workshop. Minutes to downtown San Jose and Minetta International Airport. Provides Great Central Access to Silicon Valley, Major Freeways (101,85,87) public transportation, tech companies including the planned Google Village in downtown San Jose. A MUST SEE! RARE GEM! This 3 Story 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Condominium has a most highly desired floor plan. The Kitchen comes w/granite counters that open to dining area and living room. Its quaint private back yard area is easily accessed through the dining area. There are two beds & 1 bath on 2nd level with the ceiling in the second bedroom reaching over 14 ft! The 3rd floor is a Private master suite & bath w/walk in closet and 2 high windows above that let in natural light. Inside there is new interior paint, carpets and tile throughout, Hardwood floor is in pristine condition, as well as Brand New Wood Plantain shutters throughout the home. Brand new washer and dryer, new Stainless steel Refrigerator and Stove. The house is equipped with Central heat/air conditioning & tankless water heater. Rare features include spacious two car garage. Residence of Villa Almendra enjoy the private, gated community garden and grassy area with park benches. This home is only Minutes from downtown Willow Glen and downtown San Jose. Prime commute access, minutes to Tamien Light Rail and Cal Train. Near freeways 87, 280/680, and 101. For more information and to schedule a tour contact the LISTING AGENT ONLY. Don't Forget your tool box for this. Steps from Willow Glen, the proposed Google Campus, San Pedro Square, and new Walmart neighborhood market and shops. This downtown San Jose Single Family home offers a paragon of opportunity to rebuild your dream home to its former glory and even potentially construct a 2 story duplex since it has R2 zoning. This future show stopper has unobstructed views of the city Skyline with a large enough backyard to potentially build an ADU, as an added bonus enjoy the proximity to the Virginia St entrance to the famous Guadalupe River Trail that extends 9 miles through to the heart of the city and walking distance to the Light Rail platform. THE best value on the market for the BRAND NEW designer REMODEL!Open floorplan,separate living room with floor to ceiling natural stone modern fire place,family room,amazing kitchen with ss appliances,refinished cabinets,quartz countertops,large dining room with jewel-like chandelier,office space,tons of storage,laundry room,down stairs large bedroom,1.5 Amazing bathsdownstairs.Brand New: Waterproof Rigid Core SPC(Stone Plastic Composite) Vinyl Flooring throughout*Kitchen Appliances,1 year factory warranty*Quartz Countertops*Porcelain Bathroom tile flooring*Furnace 80 %,75 Mbtu,1 year warranty*Baselite Paver front patio & walkway*LED Recessed Lighting* Fireplace mantel is Constructed from a plank of real wood*Solid Core Wooden Front Door*Gas Tankless Water Heater,1 year factory warranty*HVAC:4 ton,Condenser unit 14 Seer.1 car detached remodeled,bonus room-like garage(sqft is NOT included)!NEAR transportation,shool,park,shopping!Just redone ENTRY as PER VASTU: NOW IS EAST FACING HOME