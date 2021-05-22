newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

FSU players create smiles, laughs for children in need

By Brendan Sonnone
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE -- A couple dozen Florida State players, in an effort spearheaded by place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, spent the last two days preparing an event for children in need. They set up equipment, gave them a tour of FSU’s football facilities, played some games with the kids on Bobby Bowden Field -- then played some more during a pizza party -- and ended the event with a surprise: 100 tempur pedic mattresses and beds for the children.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
203K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Tallahassee, FL
Society
City
Tallahassee, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Fitzgerald
Person
Bobby Bowden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fsu Football#Football Players#American Football#Fun Home#Redshirt Freshman#Home Field#Hope To Dream#Covid#Fsu Football#Kids#Awesome#Dreams#6 Foot 5#Lunch#Tables
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Society
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
FSU
Related
College SportsScarlet Nation

Dillingham: FSU football players 'starting to believe in the vision'

Kenny Dillingham didn't pull any punches when speaking to a group of prospective boosters and Florida State football season ticket holders Wednesday night inside Doak Campbell Stadium. Dillingham, who is in his second season as the Seminoles' offensive coordinator, started off by acknowledging that Mike Norvell's first season was extremely...
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

Parchment brings needed big-play ability to FSU

Florida State lacked a steady big-play threat through the air last season. The Seminoles struggled to generate deep shots, finishing 80th nationally with 22 receptions of 20+ yards. Getting the personnel in place to help provide more pop through the air was a priority. On Monday, one of FSU’s key...
Florida State247Sports

FSU fans join players in full-court press for OL transfer Cain Madden

Florida State’s pursuit of Marshall offensive line transfer Cain Madden has, at least partially, played out over social media. It started with players expressing interest in the highly-coveted prospect when he entered the portal earlier this week, and the public push for help along the offensive line took another step on Saturday.
NFLScarlet Nation

Once-prized FSU football signing class now down to just seven players

A group that should represent junior and senior leadership on this 2021 squad instead only produced three players that are sure-fire starters this season: linebacker Amari Gainer, tight end Camren McDonald and defensive tackle Robert Cooper. Wide receiver Keyshawn Helton and defensive tackle Dennis Briggs will compete for starting jobs,...
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

FSU makes cut for Jaleel Skinner

Coveted tight end Jaleel Skinner announced his Top 10 schools on Monday, and Florida State made the cut. The Seminoles join elite company for Skinner, a South Carolina native who is ranked as the No. 94 overall prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite. Skinner’s Top 10 list is composed of: FSU, Florida, Texas, Miami, Arizona State, Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Oregon, and Oklahoma.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Four-star WR/TE puts OU in top-10

The Oklahoma Sooners received some good news from the recruiting trail on Monday morning. Jaleel Skinner, a hybrid pass catcher out of Greer, South Carolina, released a list of his top-10 schools at this point in his recruitment. The Crimson and Cream made the cut alongside programs like Florida, Texas, Miami, Arizona State, Clemson, Alabama, Florida State, LSU and Oregon.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Four-star DT Will Norman reacts to Ole Miss offer

Ole Miss recently offered four-star defensive tackle Will Norman, and he is excited to add another SEC program to his sheet. The 6-5, 250-pound defensive lineman out of St. Thomas Moore High School in the East Coast town of Oakdale, Conn., already held offers from Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas A&M before the Rebels came calling. Norman is rated as the nation's No. 8 defensive tackle and the No. 1 overall player in the state of Connecticut's 2023 class by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index.
Arizona StateAddicted To Quack

Duck Dive: Arizona Football 2021 Preview

Special thanks to Bryant Conger of 12 Pac Radio for speaking with me on the Quack 12 Podcast during our deep dive into the Arizona Wildcats roster. Listen HERE. Arizona replaced its entire staff this offseason, and it’s an eclectic group. On offense, it appears that new HC Fisch will be calling his own interesting playbook, developed over years in the NFL as well as a few college stops (most recently as OC at UCLA in 2017, then interim coach when Jim Mora was fired). Between the odd circumstances that he’s taking over and the general talent drain in Tucson, I’m hesitant to predict exactly what the offensive scheme will be simply because Fisch probably doesn’t have anywhere close to the raw materials to build what he wants. The closest we’ve heard from most sources is the nebulous “pro-style” label. I suspect we’ll see something like a West Coast Offense with more tight end usage than previous OC Noel Mazzone’s read-option, horizontally oriented spread-to-pass system.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

TJ Finley transfers to Auburn

Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley entered the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this month, and now he's picked his next college destination. On Monday, Finley announced he would transfer to Auburn, staying in the Southeastern Conference and remaining in the Western Division as a permanent opponent on LSU's schedule. The SEC...
Florida StatePosted by
FanSided

Florida football: Dan Mullen can cement his Gators legacy in 2021

When Dan Mullen took over for the Florida Gators in 2018, I will admit I was not as thrilled as other Florida football fans. While I thought Mullen was a good coach, I was worried about how he would recruit and if the defense would suffer. And while the defense wasn’t good last year, I believe Mullen has done a great job as the Gators’ head coach.
College SportsPosted by
AllGators

Jaleel Skinner Places Florida Gators in Top 10

The Florida Gators are in the top ten schools for Green (S.C.) 2022 tight end Jaleel Skinner, he announced via Twitter on Monday. UF is joined by Clemson, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, Miami, Arizona State, Florida State, LSU and Oregon in Skinner's top group of schools. AllGators included Skinner on Florida's 2022 tight end big board on Saturday.
Ohio StatePosted by
247Sports

Day: ‘We’re fortunate enough to be able to recruit from coast-to-coast’

June will be an incredibly important recruiting month for Ohio State and for programs across the country. The Buckeyes will be looking to perhaps putting the finishing touches on their 2021 class with defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau, enhance their already-impressive 2022 class (which has 12 commitments and is ranked No. 2 in the country according to the 247Sports Composite) and begin building their 2023 class.