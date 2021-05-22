FSU players create smiles, laughs for children in need
TALLAHASSEE -- A couple dozen Florida State players, in an effort spearheaded by place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, spent the last two days preparing an event for children in need. They set up equipment, gave them a tour of FSU’s football facilities, played some games with the kids on Bobby Bowden Field -- then played some more during a pizza party -- and ended the event with a surprise: 100 tempur pedic mattresses and beds for the children.247sports.com