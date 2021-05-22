This is the cheapest gas in Saratoga right now

(SARATOGA, CA) According to Saratoga gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.56 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.51 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.07 at 76 at 21530 Stevens Creek Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Saratoga area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.20 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Moe's Stop 1948 Camden Ave, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.81 $ 3.79 card card $ 3.61 $ 3.84 $ 3.91 $ 3.89

Diamond Gas & Mart 12015 Saratoga Sunnyvale Rd, Saratoga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ 3.85 card card $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ 3.85

Speedway Express 1370 Camden Ave, Campbell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 3.95

Speedway Express 3010 Union Ave, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ --

Homestead Car Wash & Gas 3500 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ 3.89

Shell 1530 W Campbell Ave, Campbell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.87 $ -- $ 4.27 $ -- card card $ -- $ 4.17 $ 4.27 $ --

Central Gas 1533 W Campbell Ave, Campbell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 4.17 $ 4.27 $ --

Mobil 666 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.29

Alliance 19990 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.13 $ 4.19 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.23 $ 4.29 $ 4.09

Valero 3480 Homestead Rd, SanJose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ -- card card $ 3.95 $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.