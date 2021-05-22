newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saratoga, CA

This is the cheapest gas in Saratoga right now

Posted by 
The Saratoga Post
The Saratoga Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PLVaX_0a88u7tH00

(SARATOGA, CA) According to Saratoga gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.56 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.51 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.07 at 76 at 21530 Stevens Creek Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Saratoga area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.20 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Moe's Stop

1948 Camden Ave, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.51
$3.71
$3.81
$3.79
card
card$3.61
$3.84
$3.91
$3.89

Diamond Gas & Mart

12015 Saratoga Sunnyvale Rd, Saratoga
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.87
$4.07
$4.17
$3.85
card
card$3.93
$4.13
$4.23
$3.85

Speedway Express

1370 Camden Ave, Campbell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.15
$3.95

Speedway Express

3010 Union Ave, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.15
$--

Homestead Car Wash & Gas

3500 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$4.07
$4.17
$3.89

Shell

1530 W Campbell Ave, Campbell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.87
$--
$4.27
$--
card
card$--
$4.17
$4.27
$--

Central Gas

1533 W Campbell Ave, Campbell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.87
$4.17
$4.27
$--

Mobil

666 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.19
$4.29
$4.19
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.29

Alliance

19990 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.13
$4.19
$3.99
card
card$3.99
$4.23
$4.29
$4.09

Valero

3480 Homestead Rd, SanJose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.07
$4.17
$--
card
card$3.95
$4.13
$4.23
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

The Saratoga Post

The Saratoga Post

Saratoga, CA
177
Followers
180
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Saratoga Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Stevens Creek Blvd#Gallon#Moe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Single-family homes for sale in Saratoga

(SARATOGA, CA) Looking for a house in Saratoga? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Take a look at these homes on the market in Saratoga

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Don't Forget your tool box for this. Steps from Willow Glen, the proposed Google Campus, San Pedro Square, and new Walmart neighborhood market and shops. This downtown San Jose Single Family home offers a paragon of opportunity to rebuild your dream home to its former glory and even potentially construct a 2 story duplex since it has R2 zoning. This future show stopper has unobstructed views of the city Skyline with a large enough backyard to potentially build an ADU, as an added bonus enjoy the proximity to the Virginia St entrance to the famous Guadalupe River Trail that extends 9 miles through to the heart of the city and walking distance to the Light Rail platform .<p><strong>For open house information, contact Awne Elrabadi, eXp Realty of California Inc. at 888-584-9427ex119</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzUwODglMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Stunning Downtown San Jose Condo In Move In Condition! Near San Pedro Square and other popular venues, this modern, end-unit condo sits in small, quiet complex & courtyard. Wonderfully maintained, it's appealing features incld. super low HOA dues, attached one car gar, & additional parkng. Go up a set of stairs to the condo's open floorplan with light and bright living room, sliding windows and glass door opens to a spacious balcony patio. Fresh paint, warm wood floors brighten the space, modern features include AC, stainless steel appliances, dbl sinks in the bathroom, & large laundry room w/washr/dryr/storage. Well-appointed kitchen, generously-sized bedrooms, all of your needs and desires will be covered. Beautiful granite counters, breakfast bar & retreat to the owners suite with access to a walk-in closet & large ensuite. Exceptional location,easy access to VTA Light Rail, Caltrain, or nearby freeways, SAP center, Rose Garden, SJSU, SCU, & future Google transit village!<p><strong>For open house information, contact James Endo, KW Bay Area Estates at 408-560-9000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzMwOTAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Spacious Beautifully Remodeled Cupertino Townhome in highly desired North Point Community. One of the best location in the complex! Exceptional split level open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. Gorgeously upgraded unit offers a gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and quartz countertops. Both bathrooms were upgraded with modern taste. Recessed lighting throughout, french oak engineered wood flooring, double paned doors and window. Spacious storage in the washer & dryer room. Master suite with private balcony with double paned door. Community offers swimming pool, tennis court, newly updated fitness center and more. Cupertino schools- L,P Collins Elementary, Cupertino Middle, Fremont High. Walking distance to both Apple Park and Apple Infinite Loop campuses. Easy access to freeways- 280, 85 to 101, minutes to Google and Facebook. Great amenities and walking distance to Safeway and shopping.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jun Chung, Compass at 408-358-1111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4NDE5MTIlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> This Cheerful & completely remodeled single story home in coveted Waverly Park neighborhood will charm you right from the sidewalk. The well manicured front lawn & formal entry will welcome you to a well appointed & conventional floor plan w/ hardwood floors & natural lighting throughout. Enjoy cooking in the large eat-in kitchen w/ Shaker style cabinets, quartz counters, stainless appliances, chef island w/ breakfast bar & designer pendant lighting. Relax in the Inviting living room w/ brick surround fireplace & a large picture window that overlooks the parklike backyard. Gather in the separate family room w/ sliding doors to a newly landscaped backyard w/ pavered patio, fountain & lush lawn garden, ideal for outdoor entertaining. Generous size bedrooms w/ ample closet space. Hall bathroom w/ double vanity & tile floors. Attached garage w/ additional storage space & paver driveway. Complete w/ Double pane windows, Central air conditioning & prime location on a quiet & friendly street.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Royce H. Cablayan, Sereno at 650-947-2900</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzYxNzclMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Get weather-ready — Saratoga’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Saratoga: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Saratoga, CAPosted by
The Saratoga Post

Saratoga-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Virtual open house Sat/Sun 12-2pm. Great Value in Nice Santa Clara Area.1 blocks from Valley Fair & Santana Row. Classic Ranch Single family with Mid-century appeal! Rare super big 9603sf Lot. Great curb appeal with nice trees & 2 driveways for easy parking. Cozy 3bed/2bath 1554s.f. main House. Bonus est,700s.f. Tenant rent $1500/mth 7yr ago, move out soon due to the sell so new owner can rent more $$$. Formal Living, Family, Dinning. Nice shape kitchen, lots of cabinets, Gas stove & Breakfast area. Family facing large well-built covered wood patio. Big yard with detached ADU/ Landry .The ADU is surprisingly spacious & well layout like a full functional 2nd home, 1bed/1bath+kitchen,dining,living&even private backyard &Own Water heater & HVAC. Detached garage fully finished, ideal for workshop, gym, home office or business. Quiet neighborhood, convenient location. Easy commute to 280/880/85/101, close to many high tech. Don't Miss!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cindy Liu, Starriver Inc at 408-738-2487</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MTQ0NzElMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Bright and open townhome in the Rancho Palma Grande community. The unit features an updated kitchen, open living area, spacious bedrooms, and a large patio/yard. The spacious living room is complete w/ updated concrete fireplace, custom-made bar cabinet made by local artisan, adjacent dining area, & views into serene backyard. Updated kitchen features custom upper cabinets w/ dimmable lighting, updated cabinets/countertops, commercial-grade ceramic tile flooring, professional-grade retro appliances, large sink, & handmade ceramic tile backsplash. Lush, private backyard includes patio area & an array of plants. Upstairs rooms feature cedar flooring in closets, silent retractable ceiling fans, views into lush backyard & Elfa closet system in master. Other features include water-efficient toilets, glass shower tiles, Hansgrohe rain-dance shower head. Safe & quiet complex features no through traffic & large pool/jacuzzi w/ low utilization.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Vinicius Brasil, Keller Williams Realty - Cupertino at 408-850-6900</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MjA5MjYlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Stunning 2 story jewel! Spacious 3 bedroom townhome with 2 patios and balcony. A resort style living community at Pruneridge Place adjacent to the Pruneridge Golf Course. Bright, light, open floorplan, remodeled kitchen, stainless steel, electric cooktop, granite counter, eat at bar, spacious step down living room with built ins & dining area with vaulted ceiling, remodeled bathrooms, wood burning fireplace, crown molding, recessed lights, Smart Lights, air conditioning and gorgeous water proof laminate flooring. Spacious master bedroom retreat, luxurious bathroom, large walk in closet and wonderful balcony overlooking the 6th tee and view of the golf course. Abundant storage. Oversized 2 car garage. Meticulously maintained home. Excellent Santa Clara location, close to freeways, dining/shopping, Santana Row, Downtown SJ, Apple, and Google. HOA includes unlimited golf, pool, spa and tennis court. Low Santa Clara utilities. A must see! Start enjoying this spectacular move in ready home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Michelle Thompson, Compass at 408-358-1111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzY3NjglMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> This luxurious, spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium is perfect for a working professional in the center of a High Tech Employer area. This 871 sq. ft. bright lower-level unit has been very well-kept, and is move-in ready! New carpet throughout, in-unit laundry, and 1 dedicated parking garage spot. Easy access to highways 280 and 85. Proximity to Apple Campus, De Anza College, shopping, dining, and Safeway. Ideal commute to high-tech employers. Stellar schools - Chester W. Nimitz Elementary, Cupertino Middle, Homestead High.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Mario Ramirez, KW Bay Area Estates at 408-560-9000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MjU3OTklMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>