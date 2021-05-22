This is the cheapest gas in Saratoga right now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Virtual open house Sat/Sun 12-2pm. Great Value in Nice Santa Clara Area.1 blocks from Valley Fair & Santana Row. Classic Ranch Single family with Mid-century appeal! Rare super big 9603sf Lot. Great curb appeal with nice trees & 2 driveways for easy parking. Cozy 3bed/2bath 1554s.f. main House. Bonus est,700s.f. Tenant rent $1500/mth 7yr ago, move out soon due to the sell so new owner can rent more $$$. Formal Living, Family, Dinning. Nice shape kitchen, lots of cabinets, Gas stove & Breakfast area. Family facing large well-built covered wood patio. Big yard with detached ADU/ Landry .The ADU is surprisingly spacious & well layout like a full functional 2nd home, 1bed/1bath+kitchen,dining,living&even private backyard &Own Water heater & HVAC. Detached garage fully finished, ideal for workshop, gym, home office or business. Quiet neighborhood, convenient location. Easy commute to 280/880/85/101, close to many high tech. Don't Miss! The unit features an updated kitchen, open living area, spacious bedrooms, and a large patio/yard. The spacious living room is complete w/ updated concrete fireplace, custom-made bar cabinet made by local artisan, adjacent dining area, & views into serene backyard. Updated kitchen features custom upper cabinets w/ dimmable lighting, updated cabinets/countertops, commercial-grade ceramic tile flooring, professional-grade retro appliances, large sink, & handmade ceramic tile backsplash. Lush, private backyard includes patio area & an array of plants. Upstairs rooms feature cedar flooring in closets, silent retractable ceiling fans, views into lush backyard & Elfa closet system in master. Other features include water-efficient toilets, glass shower tiles, Hansgrohe rain-dance shower head. Safe & quiet complex features no through traffic & large pool/jacuzzi w/ low utilization. Bright, light, open floorplan, remodeled kitchen, stainless steel, electric cooktop, granite counter, eat at bar, spacious step down living room with built ins & dining area with vaulted ceiling, remodeled bathrooms, wood burning fireplace, crown molding, recessed lights, Smart Lights, air conditioning and gorgeous water proof laminate flooring. Spacious master bedroom retreat, luxurious bathroom, large walk in closet and wonderful balcony overlooking the 6th tee and view of the golf course. Abundant storage. Oversized 2 car garage. Meticulously maintained home. Excellent Santa Clara location, close to freeways, dining/shopping, Santana Row, Downtown SJ, Apple, and Google. HOA includes unlimited golf, pool, spa and tennis court. Low Santa Clara utilities. A must see! Start enjoying this spectacular move in ready home. This luxurious, spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condominium is perfect for a working professional in the center of a High Tech Employer area. This 871 sq. ft. bright lower-level unit has been very well-kept, and is move-in ready! New carpet throughout, in-unit laundry, and 1 dedicated parking garage spot. Easy access to highways 280 and 85. Proximity to Apple Campus, De Anza College, shopping, dining, and Safeway. Ideal commute to high-tech employers. Stellar schools - Chester W. Nimitz Elementary, Cupertino Middle, Homestead High.