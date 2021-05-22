Newark gas at $3.19 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(NEWARK, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Newark area offering savings of $1.66 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 76 at 35550 Fremont Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.85 at Shell at 31235 Mission Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:25 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.22.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

76 35550 Fremont Blvd, Fremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.03 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 3.89 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.32 $ 4.42 $ 3.96

Chevron 39707 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.45 $ 4.59 $ 4.65 $ 4.09

National 31890 Alvarado Blvd, Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 3.69 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 3.69

ABE 33090 Mission Blvd, Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.79

Costco 43621 Pacific Commons Blvd, Fremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 4.09 $ --

Fremont Gas & Food 43250 Grimmer Blvd, Fremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 3.79 card card $ 4.11 $ 4.31 $ 4.51 $ 3.85

76 31901 Alvarado Blvd, Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 3.79 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 3.79

76 39925 Mission Blvd, Fremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 3.79 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 3.89

National 33365 Mission Blvd, Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ --

Andoil 5835 Thornton Ave, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.83 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:25 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.