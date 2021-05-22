newsbreak-logo
Newark gas at $3.19 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

East Bay News
East Bay News
 2 days ago
(NEWARK, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Newark area offering savings of $1.66 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 76 at 35550 Fremont Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.85 at Shell at 31235 Mission Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:25 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.22.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

76

35550 Fremont Blvd, Fremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.03
$4.25
$4.35
$3.89
card
card$4.09
$4.32
$4.42
$3.96

Chevron

39707 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.45
$4.59
$4.65
$4.09

National

31890 Alvarado Blvd, Union City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$3.69
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$3.69

ABE

33090 Mission Blvd, Union City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.79

Costco

43621 Pacific Commons Blvd, Fremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$4.09
$--

Fremont Gas & Food

43250 Grimmer Blvd, Fremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$3.79
card
card$4.11
$4.31
$4.51
$3.85

76

31901 Alvarado Blvd, Union City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$3.79
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$3.79

76

39925 Mission Blvd, Fremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.39
$4.49
$3.79
card
card$4.39
$4.49
$4.59
$3.89

National

33365 Mission Blvd, Union City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$--

Andoil

5835 Thornton Ave, Newark
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.83
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:25 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

