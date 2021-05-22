newsbreak-logo
San Mateo, CA

San Mateo gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.20 per gallon

Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest
 2 days ago
(SAN MATEO, CA) According to San Mateo gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.20 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 335 S Norfolk St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 1626 S El Camino Real, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:41 AM, Saturday, the average price was $4.23 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon

335 S Norfolk St, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$4.19
$4.24
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.59
$--

Gas & Shop

609 E 4Th Ave, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.85
$4.05
$4.15
$3.99
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$4.05

ARCO

1950 S Delaware St, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.87
$4.07
$4.17
$--
card
card$3.93
$4.13
$4.23
$--

ARCO

300 S Delaware St, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$--
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--

A&A Gas

1100 Broadway, Burlingame
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99
card
card$3.99
$4.29
$4.39
$4.09

A&A Gas

907 Holly St, San Carlos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99
card
card$3.99
$4.29
$4.39
$4.09

Olympian

888 El Camino Real, San Carlos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.1
$4.25
$3.99

Exxon

404 19Th Ave, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.97
$4.13
$4.23
$4.27
card
card$4.01
$4.21
$4.31
$4.27

Olympian

1009 El Camino Real, Millbrae
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.05
$4.19
$4.35
$3.98

Olympian

1641 Palm Ave, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.01
$4.17
$4.39
$3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

