San Mateo gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.20 per gallon

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Luxury retirement living at its finest! The Peninsula Regent is located in downtown San Mateo, walking distance to many restaurants, stores, services and more! This unit is a one bedroom plus den (which could easily be used as a second bedroom), has two full bathrooms, a full sized kitchen, a living and dining room with a terrace overlooking the fountain courtyard! The Regent has a full service dining room, bistro, library, outdoor areas, pool, spa, and car service for appointments! A private community for ages 60 and better with so many amenities, it's almost like living in a five star hotel!

Welcome to this charming, beautifully renovated cottage style 2 bedroom/1 bathroom 780 sqft home! The tastefully updated kitchen is complemented by stainless steel appliances, shaker style cabinetry and lovely marble patterned quartz countertops. Enjoy the new recessed lighting, energy efficient dual paned windows and gorgeous laminate floors that flow beautifully throughout the home. Bathroom touches include an elegantly tiled marble style shower over the tub with sparkling glass sliding doors. The detached 480 sqft garage affords a multitude of possibilities. Use the bonus area for workout room, Zoom room/office, workshop or game room. Possibly convert to auxiliary dwelling unit? And...the yard has so much potential. Just imagine creating an inviting entertaining space with your own personal touches! Centrally located for easy commute.

Opportunity knocks so run don't walk, this is an Investors dream come true or for those DIY'ers who are looking for a Fixer Upper in a great Shoreview family neighborhood this is it! The home is centrally located with many activities nearby; Shoreview Park and Rec Center. Tennis and basketball courts, skate park and baseball diamond + just 2 miles away is a huge dog park and bay trail. This family home consists of 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, living room and a separate dining room. Great size back yard for those who like to relax & garden or for those who love to entertain. + 1 car attached garage with laundry hook ups. This property is a TRUST SALE (no court confirmation needed), SOLD AS IS, no repairs will be completed by the Seller, Seller will provide a copy of home inspection & termite report, Buyers Agent & Buyer's s to do their due diligence with all aspects of the property.

#1 BEST DEAL IN San Mateo...Sunny, 1350sf 2 story 2 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit. Live in style w/hardwood floors, recessed & custom Lighting, Chefs Kitchen u will love w/sunny dining nook/family room option. Large laundry room in half bath. GRAND Living Room w/ custom gas fireplace with double sliding doors leading to large entertainment patio. Vaulted Ceilings upstairs w/2 Master Suites: each with custom-built walk-in closets. Stunning Hotel like Spa Style Bathroom like NO OTHER. Custom Surround Sound and more. JUST professionally Freshly painted and All NEW modern outlets and finishes. Custom security system protects home. Secure underground gated garage w/2 large spaces & a storage closet. Walking distance to Downtown Burlingame & San Mateo. Easy freeway access. Move in Ready!! This sunfilled home offers EVERYTHING for the pickiest buyer wanting ALL the best. BRING OFFERS NOW..