Los Altos, CA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Los Altos Saturday

Los Altos Town Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0a88u0iC00

(LOS ALTOS, CA) According to Los Altos gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.70 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, National at 603 Old San Francisco Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 125 Sharon Park Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Los Altos area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.30 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

National

603 Old San Francisco Rd, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.84
$4.04
$4.14
$3.79

Palo Alto Gas & Smog

835 San Antonio Rd, Palo Alto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$--
card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--

World

117 W Maude Ave, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$--

ARCO

1040 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$--
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.35
$--

Alliance

1296 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$4.09
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.35
$4.15

Chevron

1005 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.33
$4.53
$4.73
$3.93
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.79
$3.99

Grand Petroleum

988 N San Antonio Rd, Los Altos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.13

ARCO

699 San Antonio Rd, Palo Alto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--

76

705 San Antonio Rd, Palo Alto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.14
$4.29
$4.05
card
card$4.09
$4.24
$4.39
$4.15

Chevron

830 Leong Dr, Mountain View
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.39
$4.59
$3.99
card
card$4.49
$4.59
$4.79
$4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Los Altos, CA
353
Followers
454
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on track with local breaking news in the communities of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, including local events, City Hall meetings, food, and art and culture.

