Here’s the cheapest gas in Los Altos Saturday

(LOS ALTOS, CA) According to Los Altos gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.70 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, National at 603 Old San Francisco Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 125 Sharon Park Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Los Altos area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.30 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

National 603 Old San Francisco Rd, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ 4.04 $ 4.14 $ 3.79

Palo Alto Gas & Smog 835 San Antonio Rd, Palo Alto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

World 117 W Maude Ave, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

ARCO 1040 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ -- card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ --

Alliance 1296 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.09 card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.15

Chevron 1005 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.33 $ 4.53 $ 4.73 $ 3.93 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 3.99

Grand Petroleum 988 N San Antonio Rd, Los Altos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.13

ARCO 699 San Antonio Rd, Palo Alto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

76 705 San Antonio Rd, Palo Alto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.14 $ 4.29 $ 4.05 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.24 $ 4.39 $ 4.15

Chevron 830 Leong Dr, Mountain View

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.