San Francisco, CA

This is the cheapest gas in San Francisco right now

Bay Area News Alert
Bay Area News Alert
 2 days ago
(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the San Francisco area offering savings of $2.56 per gallon.

Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 598 Bryant St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.15.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater San Francisco area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.24 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Allstars

2831 Cesar Chavez St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$--
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$--

Speedway Express

3300 Cesar Chavez St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.35
$4.05

Alliance

101 S Mayfair Ave, Daly City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$--
card
card$--
$4.19
$4.29
$--

Speedway

2195 Junipero Serra Blvd, Daly City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.09

76

4199 Mission St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.93
$4.13
$4.33
$3.99
card
card$4.13
$4.33
$4.53
$3.99

ARCO

1175 Fell St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.11
$4.25
$--
card
card$4.03
$4.19
$4.33
$--

Gas & Shop

1101 Junipero Serra Blvd, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$3.99
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.09

76

3400 Mission St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.98
$4.08
$4.18
$--
card
card$4.24
$4.34
$4.44
$--

Gas & Shop

599 S Van Ness Ave, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$3.99
card
card$4.15
$4.29
$4.39
$4.05

Shell

1200 19Th Ave, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.15
$4.35
$4.55
$3.99
card
card$4.35
$4.55
$4.75
$4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

