This is the cheapest gas in San Francisco right now
(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the San Francisco area offering savings of $2.56 per gallon.
Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 598 Bryant St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.15.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater San Francisco area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.24 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.