This is the cheapest gas in San Francisco right now

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the San Francisco area offering savings of $2.56 per gallon.

Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 598 Bryant St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.15.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater San Francisco area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.24 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Allstars 2831 Cesar Chavez St, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

Speedway Express 3300 Cesar Chavez St, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.35 $ 4.05

Alliance 101 S Mayfair Ave, Daly City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ -- $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

Speedway 2195 Junipero Serra Blvd, Daly City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.09

76 4199 Mission St, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 4.53 $ 3.99

ARCO 1175 Fell St, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.11 $ 4.25 $ -- card card $ 4.03 $ 4.19 $ 4.33 $ --

Gas & Shop 1101 Junipero Serra Blvd, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.09

76 3400 Mission St, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.98 $ 4.08 $ 4.18 $ -- card card $ 4.24 $ 4.34 $ 4.44 $ --

Gas & Shop 599 S Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.15 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.05

Shell 1200 19Th Ave, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.75 $ 4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.