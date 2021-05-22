Jerry J. Wells

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleJerry J. Wells passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on May 13, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born on September 21, 1931. Jerry graduated in 1949 from Hammond High in Hammond, IN. He went on to receive a Bachelor's degree from Purdue University in 1953 and served his country with the Army during the Korean War. As an engineer Jerry traveled the world while working for Creamery Package, Sani-Matic & Alfa Laval. Married twice, Jerry is preceded in death by both Irene Wells and Eleanor Wells. He is survived by two children: Dale (Dee) Wells and Lynn (Michael) VanOrsdale; loved by Tom and Rhonda Rizzo and six grandchildren. In retirement, Jerry loved to garden when he wasn’t golfing and made a mean bread and butter pickle. Jerry truly enjoyed life (and a good martini). He surrounded himself with friends, neighbors and his partner for the last decade, Rose Marie Gingerelli.

