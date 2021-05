I didn’t have much interest in Days Gone when it was released back in April 2019. This apathy had nothing to do with the lukewarm reception the game was getting from the gaming media, and I didn’t have anything against the game. I’ve just become very resistant to buying new games over the years. Too often I’ve spent $50 or more only to be disappointed (I’m looking at you, Way of the Samurai). So I passed by Days Gone with nary an afterthought.