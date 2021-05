Ceremony is held in culmination of National Nurses’ Week. In a ceremony held on May 12, coinciding with international nurses’ day and Florence Nightingale’s birthday, as well as National Nurses’ Week, the University of Maine at Augusta Nursing Program presented nationally recognized awards to members of its faculty and student body from The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. In 2018, the DAISY Award partnered with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing to honor academic leaders responsible for preparing the nation’s nursing workforce.